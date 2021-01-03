Carolina Panthers
Panthers 2021 opponents: Here are the NFL teams Carolina will play next season
The 2020 season is almost over for the Carolina Panthers.
With that, all eyes will turn to Fall 2021. Carolina will finish third in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons (4-12) losing 23-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5).
Next year, the NFC South plays the AFC East and NFC East. The Panthers will also play the third-place finisher in the NFC North and the NFC West.
It is likely that the 2021 season will include a 17th game for the first time. If that is the case, it has been reported that the NFC South may play the AFC South.
Carolina Panthers 2021 opponents
- vs. Atlanta Falcons
- at Atlanta Falcons
- at Buffalo Bills
- at Dallas Cowboys
- at Miami Dolphins
- vs. Minnesota Vikings
- vs. New England Patriots
- vs. New Orleans Saints
- at New Orleans Saints
- at New York Giants
- vs. New York Jets
- vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- vs. Tampa. Bay Buccaneers
- at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- vs. Washington Football Team
- at Arizona Cardinals OR at Los Angeles Rams — pending outcome of late games.
- Potential 17th game - Houston Texans
