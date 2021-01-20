Carolina Panthers hiring Sean Ryan, former quarterback coach of Deshaun Watson

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Sean Ryan to be the team’s new quarterback coach, per a league source with knowledge of the situation.

Ryan will replace quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz, who was hired as the offensive coordinator at LSU.

He has been connected to the Panthers staff since head coach Matt Rhule’s hiring as both were on the New York Giants staff in 2012 and have stayed in touch. Ryan has spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions working with Matthew Stafford.

Prior to that, Ryan spent three years — from 2016-18 — with the Houston Texans, where he was quarterbacks coach from 2017-18 and worked with former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. He was the wide receivers coach his first year with the Texans.

Watson has been the target of trade rumors due to his current relationship with the Houston organization, and has been linked to the Panthers organization.

Ryan was also linked to the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job last offseason, but the position was ultimately filled by Joe Brady.

He has been in the NFL since 2007 working in various roles with the Giants, Texans and Lions. He started his NFL career as an offensive quality control coach in New York.

