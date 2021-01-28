Alabama QB Mac Jones suffers left ankle injury in practice, may miss Senior Bowl

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at the Senior Bowl.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones may have ended his Senior Bowl week early.

Jones suffered a left ankle injury during Thursday’s final practice and was not sure if he would be able to participate in Saturday’s game.

“I kind of rolled my ankle a little bit. I was more worried about my right leg, but now my left leg is a little hurt,” Jones said after practice. “I didn’t get to finish (practice), but I don’t want to risk it at this point. Get treatment and figure out how I feel.”

Jones suffered a bone bruise during the College Football Playoff national championship win over Ohio State just a couple of weeks prior. He said he was not sure if he would play in Saturday’s game.

“I’m not going to go out there if I’m not 100%. It’s not fair to my teammates to not be 100% and try and play and not play well,” Jones said. “I’m going to make the decision, but hopefully I can get treatment and see how it feels.”

The Crimson Tide quarterback is on the American Team roster coached by the Carolina Panthers. If Jones is unavailable, the Panthers will have two quarterbacks for Saturday’s game, Texas A&M’s Kellan Mond and Wake Forest/Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman. Florida’s Kyle Trask was supposed to be on the team, but did not participate in the Senior Bowl due to a reported ankle injury.

Jones had another solid day of practice Thursday prior to going out with the injury.

“I know going into today, he was going to give it a shot. He went for a while there, started limping at the end, so I just said, ‘hey, why don’t you go see the trainer?’ Last thing I want to do is see the kid get banged up,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “He was having a hard time. I thought he had a good day, just had to get it himself healed up.”