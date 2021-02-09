Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer has passed away

“At first, the explanation was just ‘Papa forgets things’ – we all do,” Kristen Schottenheimer said of her father Marty’s Alzheimer’s. “But, kids see a lot more than you think.” The Kansas City Star

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was 77 and passed away at his home in Charlotte, surrounded by his family. Schottenheimer had been battling the disease since 2014.

A private service will be held by his family, and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted at a later date, according to the Schottenheimer family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat, his children Kristen and Brian, and grandchildren Brandon, Sutton, Savannah and Catherine. A list of his favorite charities where donations can be made in his honor will be forthcoming.

“We know he is looking down on us from heaven and smiling,” said his daughter, Kristen, said in a statement. “We are so incredibly proud of the man he was and how he lived his life.

“Now more than ever, he would want us to do what he did best: put one foot in front of the other and keep grinding forward, to take care of each other and take care of business, to simply be good to people and love with every single fiber of your being to truly make the world a better place. To honor his legacy we ask you all to do the same. Smile to someone you don’t know today and Marty Schottenheimer will surely smile down on you.”

His career as an NFL head coach lasted 21 years and he had a 200-126-1 regular-season record and went 5-13 in the postseason. Schottenheimer ranks eighth all-time in regular-season head coaching wins.

He first began his career in the league as a linebackers coach for the New York Giants in 1975. His first head coaching job came in 1984 with the Cleveland Browns, and he went on to coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team and the San Diego Chargers.