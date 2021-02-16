Panthers will release veteran Kawann Short, source says

The Carolina Panthers will be releasing veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short today, per a league source with knowledge of the situation.

The 32-year old defensive tackle had one year remaining on his contract. The move, which was expected going into the offseason, will save the Panthers about $8.6 million in cap space. He had a base salary of $12.5 million and will account for $11 million in dead cap this season. Short missed a combined 27 games over the last two seasons due to two season-ending shoulder injuries.

“We’re all grown here, so you know what it is,” Short said on his future with the Panthers at the end of the 2020 season. “It’s a ‘what-can-you-do-for-me-now,’ type of business.”

He was originally drafted by the Panthers in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft out of Purdue. Short is a two-time Pro Bowler and had only missed two games prior to the 2019 season. He has 32.5 career sacks (seventh-most in franchise history), 280 total tackles, 59 tackles for loss and 88 quarterback hits.

The team’s oldest defensive player, Short is the latest in a series of veteran players to be released by the team after moving on from almost the entire defensive line last offseason.

This story is breaking and will be updated.