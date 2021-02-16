Carolina Panthers

Panthers will release veteran Kawann Short, source says

The Carolina Panthers will be releasing veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short today, per a league source with knowledge of the situation.

The 32-year old defensive tackle had one year remaining on his contract. The move, which was expected going into the offseason, will save the Panthers about $8.6 million in cap space. He had a base salary of $12.5 million and will account for $11 million in dead cap this season. Short missed a combined 27 games over the last two seasons due to two season-ending shoulder injuries.

“We’re all grown here, so you know what it is,” Short said on his future with the Panthers at the end of the 2020 season. “It’s a ‘what-can-you-do-for-me-now,’ type of business.”

He was originally drafted by the Panthers in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft out of Purdue. Short is a two-time Pro Bowler and had only missed two games prior to the 2019 season. He has 32.5 career sacks (seventh-most in franchise history), 280 total tackles, 59 tackles for loss and 88 quarterback hits.

The team’s oldest defensive player, Short is the latest in a series of veteran players to be released by the team after moving on from almost the entire defensive line last offseason.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service