Podcast: What to make of the Panthers clearing roughly $25 million in cap space

The Panthers cleared about $25 million in cap space last week.

On this week’s episode of Panthers Tracks Podcast, reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg talk about why the Panthers made those moves and what to make of it.

The podcast is below. You can also subscribe to Panthers Tracks on Apple, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitch and Google Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

Required reading

+ Panthers free agency tracker: Who has been re-signed and who is hitting the market

+ Panthers can franchise tag Taylor Moton today. What that means for him and the O-Line

Related stories from Charlotte Observer carolina-panthers PANTHERS TRACKS Episode 16 Part 2 February 25, 2021 6:36 PM