Panthers use franchise tag on right tackle Taylor Moton

Carolina Panthers tackle Taylor Moton has been offered the franchise tag. The team will have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers have made their first move of the offseason, albeit an expected one.

Right tackle Taylor Moton will be designated by the Panthers for the franchise tag, per a league source with knowledge of the situation, meaning he will earn from $13-14 million if he ends up playing on the tag. The team later confirmed the news.

Moton’s representation and the team will have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, however, a league source was not optimistic that a deal would come to fruition over the next few months, despite the team’s desire. After this season, the cap is expected to increase due to new TV deals and many bigger long-term deals are expected to take place then.

Keeping Moton, 26, on the roster was a priority for Carolina. The team was scheduled to have four of five starting offensive linemen from 2020 hit free agency, but decided to make it a priority to retain the right tackle, who has been with the team since he was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

With the move, the Panthers become the eighth team that has officially decided to use the franchise tag this offseason and the third to use it on an offensive lineman.

Since 2018, Moton has started every game and played almost 100% of Carolina’s offensive snaps. He was among the top tackles scheduled to hit free agency this offseason and is known for his consistency in run blocking. During the 2020 season, Moton was only called for two penalties, by far a career-low, although holding penalties were down across the league.

Moton has allowed 10 sacks in his career, per Pro Football Focus, and only three this past year. He has given up four career quarterback hits and he allowed 20 pressures in 2020, which was the fewest among offensive tackles that played at least 600 snaps.

The Panthers have experienced a lack of consistency at the two tackle positions over the last several years. Retaining Moton for longer is a positive step in creating more long-term success on the line.

The next steps will include figuring out who will start alongside him at both guard positions and left tackle. Even if a long-term deal is eventually reached with Moton, his signing is expected to be one of the team’s biggest free agency moves of the offseason for the Panthers.

This story is breaking and will be updated.