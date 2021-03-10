Reworked contracts for Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson to save Panthers millions

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson races toward the Denver Broncos backfield during first quarter action on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Thompson is the team’s representative in the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson have restructured their contracts to allow Carolina more flexibility ahead of free agency.

Free agency begins March 17.

The Panthers were expected to have about $18.7 million in salary cap space at the start of the new league year. That number will increase, though it is not yet clear how much.

Rhule declined to say how much the Panthers could save with the McCaffrey and Thompson contract tweaks, deferring that question to Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer, who was scheduled to speak with the media at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

McCaffrey will reportedly have $7 million of his $8 million base salary converted to signing bonus, which would save the team $5.6 million in 2021, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Thompson and McCaffrey had the team’s second- and fourth-largest cap numbers, respectively. Thompson was scheduled to make $14.2 million in 2021, while McCaffrey was scheduled to make $12.5 million.

McCaffrey and Thompson are the second and third players to have their contracts restructured this offseason. Last month, center Matt Paradis’ contract was restructured to create about $4.7 million in cap space.

The moves follows the Panthers’ decision to franchise tag right tackle Taylor Moton, and the NFL’s announcement that the salary cap will be $182.5 million in 2021. The Panthers carried over $4.27 million in unused salary from 2020. They can spend up to $186.8 million in combined salaries for 2021.

