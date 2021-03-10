Panthers will get two additional NFL draft picks this year

The Panthers will have two additional picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

The NFL announced the compensatory picks Wednesday, giving the Panthers two more sixth round picks — pick No. 222 overall and pick No. 226. The picks are because of the departures of Daryl Williams and Vernon Butler, who both signed with the Buffalo Bills.

At this point, Carolina now has eight draft picks, including three in the sixth-round.

The additional draft picks are awarded from rounds 3-7 and based on the league formula for players that left to sign elsewhere that takes in a variety of factors, including average salary per year, snap counts and postseason awards. Williams’ playing starting snaps in 2020 helped the Panthers gain a sixth-round pick.

To be in line for compensatory picks, teams have to end up with more free agents lost than gained in a year. That was certainly the case for the Panthers in 2020 with multiple starters signing elsewhere in the offseason.