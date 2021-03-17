Carolina Panthers to sign one of NFL’s sack leaders, source says

Panthers signing Haason Reddick to one-year deal. AP

The Carolina Panthers are signing former Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year deal, per a league source. The deal is worth $6 million guaranteed, with a max of $8 million, per NFL Network.

Reddick played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during his time as a coach at Temple. The outisde linebacker has spent the last four years in Arizona after being selected 13th overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

Coming off of his best career season by far, Reddick had 12.5 sacks in 2020, tied for fourth-most, and six forced fumbles. He has also had three straight season of 60-plus sacks and has played all 16 games of a season in every year of his career. However, during his first three seasons with Carolina, Reddick only combined for 7.5 sacks.

The Panthers were missing a dominant presence to play opposite edge rusher Brian Burns, and Reddick provides the team with that. Last year, Burns led the team with nine sacks, and the next closest player was free agent Efe Obada with 5.5.

This story is breaking and will be updated.