Panthers address defensive needs with Reddick, others. How do they fit? What’s next?

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer last week said the team would be “judicious” with its free agent moves.

During the first two days of the “legal tampering” period in the NFL — which always starts an onslaught of signings — the Panthers added two offensive linemen for depth. On Wednesday afternoon, Carolina made three defensive additions to fill holes created from players departing in free agency: linebacker Denzel Perryman, edge rusher Haason Reddick and defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

Did the Panthers make any big ticket, long-term free agent signings? No. As expected there was not much significant investment paid, nor was any the highest-of-tier players brought in. Fitterer said the team wanted to fill holes in free agency, and that is exactly what happened.

There are still areas to fill on the roster and positions that must be addressed sooner rather than later. A look at the latest additions, and the positions that should be next up for the Panthers.

Takeaways: Wednesday’s Carolina Panthers signings

Last offseason the Panthers signed two veteran defenders to short-term deals: Stephen Weatherly and Tahir Whitehead. About a year later, Whitehead is a free agent and Weatherly has reunited with the Minnesota Vikings.

The moves this week are, in part, to fill the gaps that were made by those other transactions not working out for Carolina. Perryman fills Whitehead’s spot at middle linebacker. Reddick will start where Weatherly did last year — and will be an upgrade opposite Brian Burns.

Adding three under 30-year-old defensive players to short-term deals fits as the Panthers continue to build out the roster at other positions through the draft and the rest of free agency.

Haason Reddick: There’s a reason Reddick, who signed a one-year deal with the Panthers, wasn’t paid among the best pass rushers in free agency, despite only being 26 years old and coming off a career-high 12.5-sack season. Reddick is on the smaller side, 6-foot-1, 235-pounds, and has only had one standout year. Prior to 2020, Reddick had amassed 7.5 career sacks over three seasons.

Now he joins the coaching staff he played for in college at Temple. He will have a chance to prove last year wasn’t a fluke, in a different scheme, and then be a free agent the next offseason. Plus, the Panthers get an assist on the defensive line that is much needed. Win-win.

Middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) last season with the Los Angeles Chargers Peter Joneleit AP

Denzel Perryman: An ability to stay on the field is the biggest question for Perryman, 28, who has never played a 16-game season due to a variety of injuries, including most recently a knee issue.

If he stays healthy, the linebacker will be a big assist and presence in the middle of the Panthers defense. While he’s coming off his best season in coverage yet, per Pro Football Focus, Perryman will primarily be a run-stopper. Is the signing a long-term answer to filling the Luke Kuechly-sized hole on the defense? No, probably not, but he gives Carolina some much-needed help and energy while the team continues to build.

Morgan Fox: The Panthers elected not to tender defensive lineman Efe Obada, who is now a free agent and exploring his options. Fox, 26, gives coordinator Phil Snow a player who can rush from the interior and perimeter. He is coming off a six-sack season with the Rams and was used as a rotational player.

The Panthers defensive front often struggled to get pressure in 2020, although it improved as the season went along. Losing Obada takes 5.5 sacks away from the defense. Fox is a lower-level investment that adds to the rotation.

What’s next for Panthers free agency?

The main defensive position that must be addressed is cornerback. Some potential fits include Quinton Dunbar from the Seahawks and Adoree’ Jackson from the Titans.

A three-technique defensive tackle is needed to replace Kawann Short — or the team could possibly bring back Short, who remains a free agent.

On the offensive side, a pass-catching tight end is the most obvious need. Veterans like Kyle Rudolph and Jared Cook remain available.

With Curtis Samuel linking up with some familiar faces in Washington on a three-year deal this week, wide receiver is an area that will now need some attention, but the receiver class in this year’s draft is considered the deepest position by many analysts.

Adding depth and filling needs patiently through free agency makes sense for this team, while the Panthers continue to focus on building for the long haul through the draft.