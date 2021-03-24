Fan-favorite Carolina Panthers player leaves team during free agency

After four years in Carolina, Efe Obada has signed elsewhere.

The fan-favorite defensive lineman signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. Obada entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, however, the Panthers decided not to tender him, which would have given the team the opportunity to match another team’s offer.

The two sides could not come to an agreement, despite mutual interest, per league sources, and Obada explored the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Obada, 28, is known for taking the time to connect with fans and is an example of success for the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

Thank you Carolina pic.twitter.com/LJi1bXzxJw — Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) March 24, 2021

“Growing up in foster care, I learnt moving around is part of life. The only difference this time is, I’ve never lived in a place where I’ve loved the people and they’ve loved me back,” Obaba wrote in a statement. “Through out my time in Carolina you have shown me nothing but love and support. ... You not only shared your city with me, you’ve shared your lives with me to (sic). You are the embodiment of community. You aren’t a fan base, you are a family. My family and you always will be.”

Obada was coming off his best year as a Panther, finishing with 5.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and one forced fumble. His sacks in 2020 included a notable list of quarterbacks: Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow played him inside on the line during part of the season, which contributed to his success.

His path to success in the NFL is unique. Born in Nigeria, he became a victim of human trafficking as a child. He was trafficked to the Netherlands at age 10 and wound up homeless in south London with his sister, living in and out of foster homes.

He eventually discovered football at 21-years old with the London Warriors football team. The Dallas Cowboys gave him a tryout based on a recommendation and, after brief stints with the Falcons and Chiefs, he found his way to Carolina and he had been on the 53-man roster since the 2018 season, become the first player from the NFL International Pathway program to make a 53-man roster.

Having a virtual offseason this past year gave Obada time to study the game in a way he had not been able to previously.

“It was different, it was more football learning, which I kind of needed to learn more about the game, situational awareness and being more present. Just learning the game really and just understanding what this team is trying to do,” Obada told The Observer in August. “(Before) linebackers and safeties would have a conversation, I wouldn’t understand what they were saying, but now when they’re having their conversation, I am very privy to what they are talking about and I can be like OK, I can see the whole picture a bit more.”

In Buffalo, Obada will join many former Panthers, including defensive linemen Mario Addison and Vernon Butler, along with defensive line coach Eric Washington.