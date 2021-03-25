PODCAST: What we liked and didn’t like about the Carolina Panthers’ free agency moves

The Carolina Panthers entered free agency with a little more than $30 million and signed a number of players to address holes on the offensive line, defensive line and linebacker.

Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg talk about what they like and didn’t like about the Panthers’ moves in free agency, as well some of the players who left for other teams.

