What do Miami Dolphins’ draft trades mean for Carolina Panthers?

The NFL draft remains more than a month away, but teams across the league are already making moves that have shaken up the draft order.

Friday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins made a series of trades with the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers now own the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, while the Dolphins slid back to No. 6, and the Eagles will pick at No. 12.

First, the Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick for the 49ers’ No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. Then, the Eagles sent picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall this year to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick.

The draft order is now: 1. Jaguars 2,. Jets 3. 49ers (from HOU through MIA) 4. Falcons 5. Bengals 6. Dolphins (from PHI) 7. Lions 8. Panthers 9. Broncos 10. Cowboys 11. Giants 12. Eagles (from SF through MIA).

What does this mean for the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers? It impacts the draft order, for sure, and adds potential competition in the pursuit of embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is embroiled in allegations of sexual assault.

But the Panthers’ still have limited options at quarterback, as they did this morning.

Let’s break it down with our Panthers beat reporters Alaina Getzenberg and Jonathan M. Alexander.

What is your biggest takeaway for what this means for the Panthers?

Alaina Getzenberg: The number of quarterbacks that could be added to the Panthers roster was small to begin with. That hasn’t changed.

There are still many teams that need to address the position. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets appear set on their quarterbacks with Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, otherwise the 49ers may have been able to jump to No. 2. That’s likely three quarterbacks off the board to start the draft. To move up in the draft, the Panthers would have to give up a significant amount. If the Panthers felt strongly about any of the quarterbacks after Lawrence and Wilson, they could have been as aggressive as the 49ers.

Outside of the draft, the options include waiting on Watson’s situation to become clearer and, as has been the most obvious short-term answer on the table, Teddy Bridgewater. Trading for a quarterback remains a possibility, as well, but the odds of Russell Wilson moving from Seattle have decreased, but not been eliminated. Other options could be Jimmy Garoppolo or Sam Darnold, but the deal would have to be right and the Panthers would have to be convinced they are upgrades.

Jonathan M. Alexander: I agree, Alaina. It makes finding a new quarterback in the draft difficult. I’ll take it a step further. I think the top four picks in the 2021 NFL draft will all be quarterbacks. So if the Panthers want to ensure they get one, they’ll likely have to trade with the Jets at No. 2 or Falcons at No. 4.

And as we saw today, it will likely cost multiple first round picks. I’m not sure that vibes with how the Panthers hope to build their team, which is through the draft. And I’ve said this probably 100 times: The Panthers are not one piece away from being a playoff team.

So trading away three first round picks for a shot at a quarterback who could potentially be a franchise quarterback might not be the best option.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance throws at the school’s football NFL Pro Day Friday, March, 12, 2021, in Fargo, North Dakota. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King) Andy Clayton-King AP

What are the options in the draft now?

Getzenberg: As Jonathan said, the possibility that four quarterbacks will be selected to start the draft is looking as likely as ever. The biggest problem for the Panthers? The Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 4 pick. That is not a team that has any reason to hand over a franchise quarterback to a division rival, no matter what is offered in return. To even consider the Panthers, they would have to offer up a considerable amount and Carolina will be far from the only team interested.

To do that, the Panthers would have to love the quarterback that lands at the fourth-overall pick, which is a significant piece.

Another path is to stay put at No. 8 and see what quarterback, or other players, fall to the Panthers. There’s a solid chance one of Trey Lance, Justin Fields or Mac Jones are still available, but Carolina hasn’t shown much inclination of taking Jones in the top-10 of the draft, including not being at the first of his two Pro Days last week. Trading back in the draft is an option, as well.

Alexander: Trading back would definitely take them out of the quarterback conversation for those top four guys. But to honest, while it’s not ideal, I don’t think it’s all that bad.

The Panthers have so many needs, trading back could be beneficial if they can get an extra second- or third-round pick in return. Perhaps they could get a future first-rounder if there’s a team desperate enough, and use that as leverage to move up in 2022.

The Denver Broncos, who have the ninth pick, the New England Patriots, who have the 15th pick, and Washington’s Football Team, which has the 19th pick, all need a future franchise quarterbacks.

The Panthers could engage with those teams.

Deshaun Watson led the Houston Texans to the playoffs this season. Eric Christian Smith AP

What about Deshaun Watson?

Getzenberg: As The Observer has been reporting for months, the Panthers have been extremely interested in the possibility of Deshaun Watson, although it would require giving up a significant amount. Everything surrounding a potential trade for Watson is on pause with 16 civil lawsuits currently filed against the Texans quarterback. It’s likely the situation will not be resolved before the NFL draft next month, which will leave all the teams interested with a choice to either wait it out, or move on.

Alexander: And I think the Panthers should move on. The allegations are troubling, and it doesn’t seem like a chance worth taking.

What’s next and what should the Panthers do?

Alexander: If I’m the Panthers, I think you try to be patient. I think you try to talk to the Falcons closer to the draft to gauge how much trading up would cost them. And if it’s similar to the Dolphins-49ers deal, then you pass on it.

I think you see what’s probably going to be available at No. 8, and if tight end Kyle Pitts, Lance or offensive tackle Rayshawn Slater is still there, then I think you grab one of them.

If they are not, then I think you trade back with another team and acquire additional assets. I don’t think you force things.

Getzenberg: There’s a certain quarterback with the last name of Bridgewater still on the Panthers roster. Is he the long-term answer? No, but that was also the case a year ago. Watson’s current situation has halted things and the Panthers are still many pieces away from being a complete team. Continuing to build around Bridgewater, with an improved offense in 2021, is not a bad scenario.

If the Panthers want to consider making a big move, it needs to be made sooner than later. The draft landscape is already shifting quickly.