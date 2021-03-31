Carolina Panthers mock draft 1.0: It’s not a quarterback coming in the first round

Miami’s trade with San Francisco last week may have changed how the Panthers approach the draft this year.

If there was anything that trade showed, it’s that moving up to get one of the top five picks could come at a steep price.

The Panthers are hoping to build their franchise through the draft, and if they trade away their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to move up, which is what it would likely cost, they would hamper their ability to get quality young talent.

Now that the 49ers have moved ahead of them, it’s likely the Panthers will either stay put with the eighth overall pick or trade back.

The NFL draft begins April 29, and there could be further trades, but as things sit today, we’ll assume the Panthers stick with the eighth pick in our first mock draft.

First round, Pick No. 8: Kyle Pitts

▪ Position: Tight end

▪ School: Florida

▪ Year: Junior

If Justin Fields or Trey Lance are available when the Panthers pick, then Carolina should draft them.

But based on their pro days, I don’t think that will be the case.

I see four quarterbacks coming off the board within the first four picks. The Panthers could choose to trade up to No. 4 with the Atlanta Falcons, but the cost may be too high. And the Falcons may want a quarterback of their own.

If the Panthers stay put, they’ll choose the best available option at No. 8.

In this scenario, the best available option is Pitts.

Drafting Pitts does a lot for Carolina. At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, he is one of the highest-rated players in this draft. He plays more like a wide receiver than a tight end, and the Panthers need another play-maker after Curtis Samuel’s departure.

The Panthers’ tight ends didn’t produce much last season. Ian Thomas had only 20 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in 2020. And though Chris Manhertz was primarily used in the run game, he left in free agency this offseason.

Pitts was a touchdown machine at Florida. He finished the 2020 season with 43 catches, 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games.

Second round, Pick No. 39: Alex Leatherwood

▪ Position: Offensive tackle

▪ School: Alabama

▪ Year: Senior

The Panthers signed offensive lineman Cameron Erving in free agency, but there’s no guarantee he’s part of the Panthers’ long-term future, or if he’ll even be a starter this year.

Offensive tackle remains one of the Panthers’ biggest needs, and general manager Scott Fitterer said in his introductory press conference that his philosophy is to build on both sides of the line.

This draft is said to be deep with offensive tackles, and Leatherwood, who participated in the senior bowl under the Panthers’ staff, wouldn’t be a bad option if he is available.

While he wasn’t great at the senior bowl, he was consistent for Alabama. He’s 6-5, 312 pounds and started every game for Alabama last season, protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. The Panthers haven’t had a consistent left tackle since Jordan Gross retired in 2013.

Third round, Pick No. 73: Ifeatu Melifonwu

▪ Position: Cornerback

▪ School: Syracuse

▪ Year: Junior

Melifonwu declared for the NFL draft after three seasons at Syracuse. He participated in the Senior Bowl and played for the American team under the Panthers’ staff. He had an impressive showing in the one-on-one drills and the game, which included two pass breakups.

In 29 career games, he had three interceptions and 26 pass deflections. Finding a cornerback has been one of the Panthers’ biggest priorities this offseason.

At 6-3, 213 pounds, Melifonwu is a long cornerback, who could be a good compliment to Donte Jackson.

Fourth round, Pick No. 113: Osa Odighizuwa

▪ Position: Defensive tackle

▪ School: UCLA

▪ Year: Senior

The Panthers need a three-technique defensive tackle opposite of Derrick Brown and Odighizuwa is capable of doing that. At 6-2, 279 pounds, he’s a bit undersized, but he was productive. He had big year in a shortened 2020 season.

He finished with a career-high four sacks in seven games in 2020 and earned All-Pac 12 honors. He played at the Senior Bowl for the National Team against the Panthers’ staff.

He had 11.5 career sacks in four seasons.

Fifth round, Pick No. 151: Kendrick Green

▪ Position: Offensive guard

▪ School: Illinois

▪ Year: Junior

The Panthers likely have their starters at guard for 2021 in John Miller and Dennis Daley or Pat Elflein, but it wouldn’t hurt to add some depth. Green was a consensus All-Big Ten selection. The 6-4, 315-pound offensive lineman started all eight games for Illinois in 2020, including a few at center. And Panthers coach Matt Rhule loves versatility.

Sixth round, Pick No. 193: Whop Philyor

▪ Position: Wide receiver

▪ School: Indiana

▪ Year: Senior

After Curtis Samuel’s departure, the Panthers need a slot receiver. Philyor, who is 5-11, 180 pounds, did that for Indiana, where he led the Big Ten with 54 receptions in eight games in 2020. In 2019, he had 70 catches for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns.

Sixth round, Pick No. 222: K.J. Britt

▪ Position: Linebacker

▪ School: Auburn

▪ Year: Senior

Britt, who is 6-foot, 243 pounds, played in only two games during the 2020 seasons because of a thumb injury, but he had 23 tackles in those games. The Panthers need depth at linebacker, and Britt could add that.

Sixth round, Pick No. 226: Jermar Jefferson

▪ Position: Running back

▪ School: Oregon State

▪ Year: Junior

Jefferson, who is 5-10, 217 pounds, rushed for 858 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. He finished his three-year career rushing for 2,923 yards.