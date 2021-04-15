Carolina Panthers mock draft 3.0: A first-round trade builds for the future

The funny thing about mock drafts is that they are constantly changing.

Trades and signings are made, which can throw everything in flux. That was the case last week after the Panthers made a trade for former Jets’ quarterback Sam Darnold.

Two weeks ago, I had the Panthers drafting former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts in the first round, but I added that they could take a quarterback if one of the top five were there at No. 8.

Now that they have Darnold, who they hope can become their quarterback of the future, drafting another one in the first round isn’t as plausible.

The Panthers currently have seven picks between rounds one and six.

“I think the key for us is making sure we have the right guy at eight and then after that making sure we try to address some needs and areas,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday.

This mock includes a trade back for the Panthers. I’m predicting the Panthers will trade back from No. 8 to No. 9 with the Denver Broncos. In the deal, they’ll also add Denver’s 2022 second-round pick.

First round, Pick No. 9 (via trade with Denver)

▪ Name: Rayshawn Slater

▪ Position: OT

▪ School: Northwestern

▪ Year: Senior

Slater, who is 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, is widely considered the second-best offensive tackle in the 2021 draft class behind former Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, and one of the best overall players. ESPN’s Todd McShay ranks him as the eighth-best player in this draft class.

It’s possible Sewell could fall to No. 8 if the Bengals pass on him and take former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to pair with former teammate Joe Burrow. But the Bengals should take Sewell.

Slater remains a great option for the Panthers. He addresses perhaps their biggest need at left tackle and he’d likely be one of the best available players.

Two weeks ago, McShay said in a conference call with reporters that he thinks Slater is an immediate starter and one of the more sure players in the draft.

Slater’s stock rose significantly after he held former No. 2 pick Chase Young in check in a 2019 game against Ohio State.

Second round, pick No. 38

▪ Name: Kelvin Joseph

▪ Position: Cornerback

▪ School: Kentucky

▪ Year: Sophomore

The Panthers will need a cornerback, as Donte Jackson is scheduled to enter free agency in 2022, and A.J. Bouye was only signed to a two-year deal.

I’ve spoken with multiple draft experts and Joseph is a player I keep hearing about. He’s 6-1, 192 pounds and played only one season at Kentucky after transferring from LSU. He had four interceptions in 2020, which was fifth-most in the nation.

One of those interceptions came against Alabama while defending wide receiver Devonta Smith. He was one of only four players to intercept Jones in 2020.

“That dude has some dog in him,” Ryan Wilson, a draft analyst for CBS Sports said. “He plays with a mean streak. Now if you watch the Florida game, Kyle Pitts lit him up one good time, but that’s Kyle Pitts, that’s OK. That happens.

“But Kelvin Joseph, he’ll clamp down on you. He’s a really good player.”

Third round, Pick No. 73

▪ Name: Pat Freiermuth

▪ Position: Tight End

▪ School: Penn State

▪ Year: Junior

Freiermuth, 6-5, 258 pounds, has the body type you look for in a tight end.

He recorded 23 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown in 2020. He had 90 or more yards in two of those games.

But his 2020 season ended early after undergoing surgery on his shoulder. Freiermuth participated in Penn State’s pro day in March, and said he has since recovered from his injury and was a couple of weeks out from being able to participate in full-contact practices.

Freiermuth is considered one of the three best tight ends in this draft. He caught 43 passes for 507 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

There’s a chance he could go higher, perhaps in the second round. But if he doesn’t, he’s a player the Panthers will definitely look at. He fills one of the Panthers’ needs.

And he’s from Penn State, where Rhule played.

Fourth Round, Pick No. 113

▪ Name: Osa Odighizuwa

▪ Position: Defensive tackle

▪ School: UCLA

▪ Year: Senior

The Panthers need a three-technique defensive tackle opposite of Derrick Brown. Odighizuwa would fill that role. At 6-2, 279 pounds, he’s slightly undersized, but he was productive in his four-year career. He had a big year in a shortened 2020 season.

He finished with a career-high four sacks in seven games in 2020 and earned All-Pac 12 honors. He played at the Senior Bowl for the National Team against the Panthers’ staff.

He had 11.5 career sacks in four seasons.

Fifth round, Pick No. 151

▪ Name: Kendrick Green

▪ Position: Offensive guard

▪ School: Illinois

▪ Year: Junior

The Panthers likely have their starters at guard for 2021 in John Miller and Dennis Daley or Pat Elflein, but adding depth will be beneficial. Green was a consensus All-Big Ten selection. The 6-4, 315-pound offensive lineman started all eight games for Illinois in 2020, including a few at center. And Rhule loves versatility.

Sixth round, Pick No. 193

▪ Name: Whop Philyor

▪ Position: Wide receiver

▪ School: Indiana

▪ Year: Senior

Now that Curtis Samuel is gone, the Panthers need a slot receiver. Philyor, who is 5-11, 180 pounds, did that for Indiana, where he led the Big Ten with 54 receptions in eight games in 2020. In 2019, he had 70 catches for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns.

Sixth round, Pick No. 222

▪ Name: Jermar Jefferson

▪ Position: Running back

▪ School: Oregon State

▪ Year: Junior

Jefferson, 5-10, 217 pounds, rushed for 858 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. In three seasons at Oregon State, he rushed for 2,923 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s only 20 years old.