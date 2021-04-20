Panthers addressing another need with NFL draft around the corner

With less than two weeks to go before the 2021 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers are preparing to fill one of the biggest remaining needs on the roster.

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is visiting the team today and is expected to sign a one-year deal, per NFL Network.

Jones, 29, is 6-foot-4, 322-pounds and was initially drafted by the Titans in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Penn State. He has spent his entire career with the Titans, including the last six as a starter. Jones has played as a 3-4 defensive end and also more of an interior role over the last couple of seasons. His versatility is likely part of what appealed to the Panthers.

Known for his run defense more than his pass rush, Jones has started all 16 games five times, including in each of the last three seasons. His ability to stay healthy is a major upside. He is coming off a career-high 49 tackles and six quarterback hits last season.

Other available options at the defensive tackle position on the market were former Cleveland Brown Sheldon Richardson and former Panther Kawann Short. Both are already over the age of 30. Richardson’s price tag is likely higher than what Jones will be given and Short has dealt with two season-ending shoulder injuries in the last two years.

The Panthers could still look to address the position in the draft.

This story will be updated.