What positions the Panthers need to address in the draft and how they can do it

After addressing many of their most pressing needs in free agency, the Panthers still have some holes to fill on their roster.

The 2021 NFL draft is where they could do it.

The Panthers have seven picks in the draft between Round 1 and Round 6, including the eighth overall pick. Panthers coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer say they’ll choose the best available option at No. 8, and try to fill needs with their remaining picks.

“What we want to do is we want to look back five to six years and say, hey we have a couple great players who came out of this draft,” Rhule said last week.

Fitterer and Rhule didn’t want to get into those specific needs ahead of the draft, but some are obvious.

So what are those needs, and how can the Panthers address them?

Offensive tackle

Fitterer has said that his philosophy is to build on both sides of the line.

The Panthers don’t have a left tackle, and haven’t had a consistent one since Jordan Gross retired in 2013. Securing one, as the Panthers attempt to build one for the future, should be their top priority.

And then there’s right tackle Taylor Moton, who signed the franchise tag in March.

While the Panthers have him for 2021, the tag guarantees him only one year with the team. The fact that the Panthers could not come to an agreement with Moton on a long-term deal should be a concern.

If they can’t reach an agreement before next offseason, then he becomes a free agent again and the Panthers risk losing him.

The good news is this is a deep offensive tackle class. The bad news is, having to address both limits other areas you need to address.

Regardless, the Panthers should be able to find one in either the first or second round.

Here are some realistic options based on where the Panthers pick in those two rounds.

Options: Penei Sewell (first round), Rayshawn Slater (first round), Sam Cosmi (second round), Dillon Radunz (second round), Liam Eichenberg (second round).

Cornerback

The Panthers signed veteran A.J. Bouye, 30, to a two-year deal earlier this month. But that only addresses the position in the short term. Cornerback Donte Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

And just like with Curtis Samuel, the Panthers may not be able to re-sign him next year.

Cornerback Troy Pride is seen as a developmental type player, and perhaps he can become a consistent starter in a couple of years. But the Panthers are seeking someone they can plug in immediately.

The Panthers are looking to address that need in any of the first three rounds.

Fitterer said the cornerback class is one of the deepest in the draft, along with tackle and wide receiver.

Here are some realistic options.

Options: Patrick Surtain II (first round), Jaycee Horn (first round), Kelvin Joseph (second round), Tyson Campbell (second round), Ifeatu Melifonwu (second or third).

Wide receiver

The Panthers took a big hit when they lost Samuel in free agency. But the likeliness they were going to re-sign him in a cap-strapped year, was unlikely, especially after the success he had in 2020.

The Panthers will be faced with a similar situation next offseason when Robby Anderson becomes a free agent. Anderson’s contract was for two years, $20 million when he signed with the Panthers last offseason.

He wanted more then. He’ll likely want more in 2022.

The Panthers will likely pick up DJ Moore’s fifth-year option, so he’ll be back in 2022. But after that, he enters free agency. This draft class is deep with wide receivers.

Here are some realistic options.

Options: Ja’Marr Chase (first round), Jaylen Waddle (first round), Amari Rodgers (third round), Shi Smith (fifth round), Tamorrian Terry (fifth round).

Defensive tackle

One of the Panthers’ biggest issues in 2020 was getting a pass rush up the middle.

Between rookie Derrick Brown, Kawann Short, Bravvion Roy and Zach Kerr, the Panthers’ defensive tackles had only five sacks combined.

That allowed teams to double-team defensive end Brian Burns.

Defensive tackle was also the Panthers’ most thin unit. Carolina parted ways with Kerr this offseason and did not re-sign Efe Obada, who played some defensive tackle in 2020.

They recently signed former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Da’Quan Jones, but he’s in Carolina on a one-year deal. Defensive line is a position the Panthers want to address. This is not a deep defensive tackle class, but here are some options.

Options: Christian Baramore (late first, early second round), Daviyon Nixon (second or third round), Marlon Tuipulotu (third round), Aliem McNeil (third round), Osa Odighizuwa (third or fourth round).

Safety

One of the least talked about needs for the Panthers is safety. The Panthers did not address the position in free agency after releasing Tre Boston.

The Panthers have Juston Burris on the roster for another year, and can use Jeremy Chinn at safety more often.

But they still need to upgrade there. Burris missed three games because of a rib injury last season.

Aside from Burris, the Panthers have reserves Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson and Myles Hartsfield all entering their second seasons in the league.

If the Panthers do address safety, it will likely be after Round 2.

Options: Andre Cisco (third round), Talanoa Hufanga (fourth round), Trill Williams (fourth round), Shaun Wade (fifth round), Isreal Mukuamu (sixth round).