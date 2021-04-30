Carolina Panthers trade back in the NFL draft with Chicago Bears and gain a pick

The Carolina Panthers have traded back in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, sending the 39th overall pick to the Chicago Bears. The Panthers are sending No. 39 and 151 to the Bears in exchange for No. 52, 83 and 204.

The Panthers now have eight remaining picks in this year’s draft, including three tonight. They also have a total of four sixth-round selections.

The remaining picks are:

Round 2: 52

Round 3: 73, 83

Round 4: 113

Round 6: 191, 193, 204, 222

This is the first draft under general manager Scott Fitterer, who previously worked with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are known for trading back, especially in the first round, however, the team took cornerback Jaycee Horn with the eighth overall pick Thursday night.

The Panthers are looking to add to a variety of positions in this year’s draft and getting more picks was a priority. Often, the most successful teams in the draft are those with the most draft selections.

Carolina was not known for trading back under former general manager Marty Hurney, and made big moves to trade up in the order during each of the last two drafts. In 2019, the Panthers traded up to acquire left tackle Greg Little in the second round and moved into the second round in 2020 to take hybrid defender Jeremy Chinn.

There are multiple top offensive lineman still available.