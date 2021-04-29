Jaycee Horn is the ‘best corner in the draft.’ Panthers fans, NFL players react to pick

Jaycee Horn is staying close to his Carolina home — and he’s receiving a pretty warm welcome.

The decorated cornerback won’t have to travel far from his University of South Carolina stomping grounds to realize his NFL dreams. With the Carolina Panthers’ pick at No. 8, Horn is the first cornerback off the 2021 draft board.

Here’s what some fans, media sites and other NFL players are saying about Horn in the immediate aftermath of his selection.

Panthers fans react to Jaycee Horn selection

Notable performances by Panthers’ new CB Jaycee Horn



Jaylen Waddle

1/1, 12 yards



Jerry Jeudy

1/1, 7 yards



Justyn Ross

2/4, 14 yards



Kyle Pitts

1/3, 20 yards



Seth Williams

1/9, 44 yards, 2 INTs



Elijah Moore

7/10, 47 yards (2 games)



pic.twitter.com/l9kIFrWntt — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021

The #Panthers take the top CB on their board, selecting South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn at No. 8. Matt Rhule has now made eight picks since arriving in Carolina and all eight have been on defense. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 30, 2021

Jaycee Horn like that — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 30, 2021

Y’all gone start listening to me one day!!! 1st defensive player off the board!!! @jayceehorn_10 love ya bro!!! — Oliver Davis II (@I_Am_OD3) April 30, 2021

Congrats to @jayceehorn_10 !!



He said he was the best Corner in the Draft and he’s right



I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him since I got here ....So thankful for how willing he’s been to help us bring future 1st Round Draft picks to @GamecockFB https://t.co/kl2d8jkwQb — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) April 30, 2021

Feeling old. I covered Joe Horn when he was a WR for the #Chiefs. Now his son, Jaycee Horn, just got drafted by the Panthers. Life comes at you pretty fast: pic.twitter.com/1TPJ8HY3sC — Brad Porter (@bradkporter) April 30, 2021

IMO it’s a great pick. @jayceehorn_10 is a lockdown CB who understands route concepts & isn’t afraid to be physical. His stats made people sleep on him because teams didn’t wanna throw his way. But when you watch the tape (especially vs Auburn) it speaks for itself. He’s a dawg https://t.co/9bVtXBCg1o — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) April 30, 2021

