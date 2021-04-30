Carolina Panthers draft scouting report: How good is former LSU WR Terrace Marshall?

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady will reunite with one of his top wide receivers at LSU.

The Panthers took Terrace Marshall with the 59th overall pick after trading down twice. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver played in 32 games in three seasons at LSU, where he caught 106 passes for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He is only 20 years old.

Here is the scouting report on Marshall:

Marshall is a touchdown machine

Marshall is a tall wide receiver who has a knack for the end zone. He ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and vertical jumped 39 inches at his pro day.

His best game in 2020 came against Missouri on Oct. 10, when he gashed the Tigers with 11 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

He played in seven games in 2020 before declaring for the draft. He caught 48 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns. Marshall had two or more touchdowns in four of the seven games he played in 2020.

Marshall played nearly three-fourths of his snaps in the slot in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus, and perhaps he can fill a hole Curtis Samuel left.

He had 13 touchdowns in 2019 on LSU’s national championship team.

Injury history

Some draft experts had a first-round grade on Marshall, but his injury history may have caused him to drop in the draft.

Marshall said he had a knee scope surgery on his left knee in January. He says it is completely healed and was able to perform at his pro day.

Can he be a starter for the Panthers?

Definitely. Marshall has experience playing the slot position, which is a hole left by Samuel, who left for Washington Football Team this offseason. He’ll have to work on those drops, though.

Bottom line

Marshall found himself in the end zone a lot at LSU. That was something the Panthers were missing in 2020. As good as Samuel, DJ Moore and Robby Anderson were last season, they only had 10 combined touchdown catches in 2020.

Marshall’s a big target and should be able to help address that issue. But he’ll have to work on his drops. He had seven drops in 2020 for a 12.7% drop rate.