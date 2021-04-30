Carolina Panthers select Tommy Tremble 83rd overall in NFL draft

Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble (24) was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round. Notre Dame athletics

The Carolina Panthers have selected Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble with the 83rd pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The selection was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Tremble, 20, is a solid blocker, but often was the second tight end option on the Fighting Irish’s roster. In 2020, he caught 19 passes for 218 yards and started 10 games. He will likely fill the role of Chris Manhertz, who left the Panthers in free agency for the Jacksonville Jaguars and was largely a blocker.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pound tight end comes from an athletic family. His father, Greg, was an All-SEC safety at Georgia and played in the NFL for the Cowboys and Eagles.

The team used the eighth overall pick on South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn and the 59th overall pick on LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., after trading back twice in the second round. The Panthers taded back up to select BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen with the 70th overall pick.

This story is breaking and will be updated.