No obvious answer for Panthers at left tackle, but team has options. A closer look

There were multiple positions the Carolina Panthers did not address in the 2021 NFL draft: linebacker, safety and defensive end.

A position the team did address, at least to an extent, has left the most question marks and curiosity.

Left tackle is one of the most important positions for the offense, and since Jordan Gross’ retirement after the 2013 season, 14 different players have started at the spot. That number is almost guaranteed to be added to in 2021.

The team tried to find a temporary solution by adding veteran left tackle Russell Okung in a trade last offseason, but injuries led to him playing only seven games in 2020 and more questions than answers. Trent Scott, Dennis Daley and Greg Little all filled in for him at times.

The Panthers selected BYU tackle Brady Christensen in the third round of the draft, however, the team passed on many other tackles in the process of trading back on Day 2. Whether or not that decision pays off will be decided in the years to come, but it left many fans wondering what’s next for this team at the tackle spot opposite Taylor Moton.

Versatility has been among the skills most highly prioritized by the Panthers as offensive linemen have been added to the roster. When asked about where Christensen fits in, coach Matt Rhule shared that the team wants to give him the opportunity to be a player who can help across the offensive line.

“When we drafted him, we thought he was a guy who could play tackle but also would be an elite guard,” Rhule said. “Whether he can snap or not, has the ability to make those calls, that’s what these camps are for, but we saw him as the guy that had four-position flexibility. We move them around a little bit right now just to give them some exposure.”

At minimum, there will be some form of a competition for the starting left tackle role, one that is among the most important on the offense. Let’s take a look at some of the current options at left tackle, ranked in order of a loose depth chart.

During the post game celebration, Chiefs Cam Erving hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 30-21, in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Cam Erving

Entered league: Drafted 19th overall in 2015 draft by the Cleveland Browns

Positions played: LT, LG, C, RG, RT

Acquired: Signed by Panthers to two-year, $10 million contract in free agency

Erving, 28, has played on three different teams — Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys — since being drafted in the first round six years ago. Despite dealing with knee injuries last year in Dallas and general inconsistencies, the Panthers guaranteed Erving $8 million of his contract, per Spotrac. He has played the least at right tackle.

Of the players competing for the position, he has the most experience. Erving, however, has consistently graded low in Pro Football Focus’ run blocking grades and has bounced to team from team playing a variety of positions for a reason. Whether or not he can find consistency in Carolina with this coaching staff is in the air.

Trent Scott

Entered league: Signed with Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018

Positions played: LT, RG, RT

Acquired: Signed to an extension prior to free agency, one-year, $1.65 million deal.

The Panthers originally added Scott to the roster by claiming him off waivers from the Chargers just prior to the start of the regular season. Over his three-year career, he has largely played just the two tackle spots. Offensive line coach Pat Meyer was familiar with Scott, 27, from his time with him in LA.

Scott started four games in 2020 due to Okung’s injuries, and became one of the go-to backups, leading 2019 second-round pick Greg Little to be a healthy scratch for multiple games. He allowed 14 pressures and two sacks in 347 offensive snaps. The year prior with the Chargers, he gave up 49 pressures and eight sacks in 827 offensive snaps. Rhule often speaks highly of Scott, and he will be someone to watch over the course of OTAs and training camp.

Brady Christensen

Entered league/Acquired: Drafted in third round of 2021 NFL draft by Panthers

Positions played: Entering rookie season

Christensen played left tackle throughout his career at BYU. It was his explosive pro day numbers that helped attract the Panthers.

At 6-foot-6, 300-pounds, down about two pounds from his pro day in March, Christensen is an athletic lineman. He posted a 10-foot-4-inch vertical jump, a 4.89 seconds 40-yard dash and a 34-inch vertical leap. His vertical jump was the best recorded by an offensive lineman among available NFL Scouting Combine records. Christensen was also the highest graded tackle in a season ever by PFF (96.0).

The Panthers will try out Christensen, who will turn 25-years old in September, at different spots leading up to the season and it’s possible he ends up as a valuable backup for multiple positions his rookie year. The goal is for the available backups to play more than one spot, as was needed last year due to inevitable injuries and other circumstances.

“I think with you’re starting five or six (offensive linemen) you’re trying to put them at the position that they play best. And then after that we’re just trying to see how much versatility we can get out of some of these other guys, even though they might be best as a guard, can they also play center?” Rhule said. “This is a time now, even through OTAs, where you can move guys around, experiment with their best to find out, not only what’s their best position, but how they can be on the field the quickest and how they can provide the most depth for us?

“Then as we get in training camp we really have to zero in on some of those things. But especially the 17-game season, we know there’s going to be some attrition at times, there’ll be some shuffling of the deck at that point.”

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Greg Little (74) and Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) take on the challenge in a a blocking drill during their joint practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Greg Little

Entered league/Acquired: Drafted in second round of 2019 NFL draft by Panthers

Positions played: LT

The Panthers have had Little play a bit at right tackle in practice, but he is truly just a left tackle. The team drafted him back in 2019 to be the left tackle of the future. For a variety of reasons, it has not worked out.

A significant amount would have to change for him to be in the conversation to start. His lack of versatility in terms of position makes his future with this team worth watching.

Other candidates

Dennis Daley filled in at left tackle last year, as well, but he’s more in line to compete for one of the guard spots. Another versatile player who can help all over the line.

Aaron Monteiro, Martez Ivey and Matt Kaskey are backup/practice squad contenders.

Early projected starters for rest of OL:

RT: Taylor Moton

RG: John Miller

C: Matt Paradis

LG: Pat Elflein