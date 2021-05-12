Carolina Panthers 2021 schedule released, includes Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte

The Carolina Panthers will open their 2021 season at home against the New York Jets and finish it on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the game everyone really wants to know about happens on Nov. 7.

That’s when Cam Newton and the New England Patriots visit the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It will be the first time former Panthers quarterback has played at Bank of America Stadium since Sept. 12, 2019, when a Lisfranc injury in his foot prematurely ended his season.

It was also the last time we saw Newton in a Panthers jersey; he was released after the season.

The Panthers released their schedule Wednesday night, along with the NFL’s other 31 teams. Teams will play 17 regular-games and three preseason games this year after the NFL owners voted to expand the regular season in March.

Here’s how the Panthers’ schedule looks:

Panthers 2021 schedule

Preseason

Week 1 TBD - vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 2 (Aug. 20-22) - Baltimore Ravens

Week 3 (Aug. 27) - Pittsburgh Steelers

Regular season

Week 1 (Sept. 12) - vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2 (Sept. 19) - vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 3 (Sept. 23) - at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m., FOX/NFL Network

Week 4 (Oct. 3) - at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 5 (Oct. 10) - vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 6 (Oct. 17) - vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 7 (Oct. 24) - at New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 8 (Oct. 31) - at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 9 (Nov. 7) - vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 10 (Nov. 14) - vs. Arizona, 4:05p.m., FOX

Week 11 (Nov. 21) - vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 12 (Nov. 28) - at Miami, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13 (Dec. 5) - Bye

Week 14 (Dec. 12) - vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 15 (Dec. 19) - at Buffalo Bills, TBD

Week 16 (Dec. 26) - vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 17 (Jan. 2) - at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 18 (Jan. 9) - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX