Panthers in discussions with Wofford College to bring training camp back to Spartanburg

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule watches as the team lines up during practice in training camp at the team’s practice facility last August. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers are taking the next steps to return to Wofford College for training camp in 2021.

“We are in discussions with Wofford College and are excited about the possibility of returning to Spartanburg for training camp,” a team spokesperson said in a statement. When reached by The Observer, Wofford College deferred comment to the Panthers.

The Panthers held training camp at Bank of America Stadium last year due to a league-wide rule that forced all teams to hold camps at their practice facilities in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The team extended their partnership with a two-year contract that originally went from 2020 through 2021.

In order to officially get the all-clear to have training camp at Wofford or any other remote site teams may choose, they must submit and get an infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plan approved by the NFL.

The franchise had held camp at the Spartanburg, S.C. college every year since the team’s first season in 1995. It was previously unclear how many more times the team would return due to the building of the new team headquarters and facilities in Rock Hill. Due to COVID-19, the opening of that site has been delayed and training camp is not scheduled to move there until 2023 after previously being scheduled to open in Summer 2022.

Fewer and fewer teams are holding camps away from their facilities. Last year, only eight other teams were scheduled to do so: Bills, Colts, Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, Raiders, Steelers and Washington.