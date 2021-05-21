Panthers receiver DJ Moore will wear a new jersey number for the 2021 NFL season

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore, right, runs around New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) AP

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is officially switching his jersey number.

Moore, who has worn the No. 12 since he came into the league, will wear No. 2 for the 2021 season, the Panthers announced Friday. Moore had previously said he was considering the change after alluding to it on social media in April.

And rookie wide receiver Shi Smith was seen wearing No. 12 at rookie minicamp.

As part of a new league rule that allows for wider jersey number flexibility, wide receivers and cornerbacks are now able to wear single-digit jerseys. Rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn has said he plans to wear No. 8 to honor basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

Veteran players who wanted to change their numbers to single digits this year had to buy back all the inventory from their old jerseys.

Moore will wear the No. 2 jersey at OTAs. He wore No. 1 in college at Maryland.