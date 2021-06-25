Panthers Tracks: What you need to know about the Carolina Panthers this week

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

The Panthers remain on vacation after a month of voluntary OTA’s and a three-day minicamp.

But there’s news for you, including training camp dates, practice with the Ravens and Colts and more.

First let’s dive into this week’s Trivia! question.

Trivia!

1. Luke Kuechly is one of two players to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons. Who is the other player? (Hint: He did not play for the Panthers).

2. How many Pro Bowls did Cam Newton make, and what years?

Mailbag

There were some really good questions in this week’s Panthers mailbag. Most centered around the left tackle position and the offensive line. Here were our answers:

Panthers mailbag: What’s the latest on the left tackle situation? Ceiling for 2021.

Draft picks

The Panthers have signed nine of their 10 draft picks from the 2021 draft. One of those players is Chubba Hubbard. Alaina Getzenberg profiled Hubbard, who made international headlines last year at Oklahoma State when he spoke out against Oklahoma State head Mike Gundy for wearing an OAN T-shirt, symbolizing support for a far right-wing cable news network.

More on Hubbard and what drives him:

Panthers RB Chubba Hubbard knows when to make noise — on and off the field.

News from the week you may have missed

The Panthers officially announced training camp dates, including practices against the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens ahead of their preseason games.

For more info:

Panthers position group that has impressed, training camp joint practices updates

Trivia! answers

1. Lawrence Taylor

2. Three. 2011, 2013 and 2015.