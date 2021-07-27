New Panthers player got a speeding ticket on his way to training camp

Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman shows his speeding ticket to reporters as he arrives at NFL training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., on July 27, 2021.

Panthers players were eager to arrive at training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., on Tuesday. For one player in particular, perhaps too eager.

Denzel Perryman, who arrived at Wofford College on Tuesday morning already wearing his helmet as he got out of his car, said he got a speeding ticket on his drive to the upstate.

“Hey, T-Mo (Taylor Moton), I might need to borrow some of that (money),” Perryman said walking to the dorms. “ … I got a ticket coming up here.”

Perryman, a linebacker who spent the previous six seasons with the Chargers, said he was going 91 mph on Interstate 85 when police clocked him, resulting in a $350 fine and six points on his driver license. He showed the ticket to reporters as proof. The maximum speed limit on interstates in South Carolina is 70 mph.

Denzel Perryman just came over to the media to show off his speeding ticket. Says he was going 91 mph. He’s asked multiple teammates for help paying it. pic.twitter.com/EsznEp3zfd — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) July 27, 2021

The Carolina Panthers begin training camp Wednesday.