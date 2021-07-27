Panthers have the third-highest vaccination rate in the NFL

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule speaks during a huddle during practice in Charlotte in June. The Panthers begin training camp in Spartanburg, S.C. on Wednesday. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers have some of the highest vaccination numbers of any team in the NFL heading into training camp.

As of July 26, 92% of players on the Panthers’ roster was at least partially vaccinated, meaning they had at least one shot, according to a league source with knowledge of the data. That trailed only the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, which had the first- and second-highest vaccination rates in the league.

Across the NFL, 83% of all players have at least one shot.

Getting vaccinated was important for the Panthers’ staff. Rhule said the team didn’t require it, but encouraged it. The vaccine significantly reduces infection and the severity of the virus.

“I don’t tell anybody, ‘Do it,’ ” Rhule said last month. “I’ve told our team this is better for our team if we’re vaccinated.

“We’ve certainly given our players a lot of information. We certainly presented it like, ‘Hey, this is what we’d like the team to do.’ But at the same time, it’s a personal decision for each guy.”

The Panthers were one of a number of teams in 2020 that dealt with players who had to miss games because of COVID protocols. In December 2020, the Panthers placed eight players, including five starters, on their COVID protocol list.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson all declined to say whether they were vaccinated Tuesday, adding that it was a personal choice.

Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton said Tuesday that he was fully vaccinated.

“Personally, I just knew it was going to be a lot smoother going through the season and I was going to be able to do a lot more, and not hold the team back in any way,” Moton said. “And also, keep my family safe. Especially the older people in my family.”

Panthers linebacker placed on COVID list

The Panthers announced Tuesday they had placed outside linebacker Frankie Luvu on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That means that the player either tested positive or came in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Panthers signed Luvu this offseason after he spent his first three years with the Jets. He had 59 tackles and six sacks in three seasons with the Jets.

They also placed safety Lano Hill on the active/physically unable to perform list. He suffered a foot injury during OTAs, according to the Panthers.