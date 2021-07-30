Panthers Tracks: Sam Darnold looks sharp. Here’s what happened in first 2 days of camp

Charlotte Observer Logo
SPARTANBURG, SC.

After weeks of waiting, Carolina Panthers training camp is officially underway.

The players are in the dorms and the Panthers are all over Wofford College.

The team has taken the field for the last two days, beginning an “acclimation period” that does not yet include pads, but has featured plenty of instruction. While players are starting to stand out, the real test will come once the pads come on and the practices really get rolling in the coming weeks.

That doesn’t mean there is already plenty going on in Spartanburg, S.C.

Here’s what you need to know from the week.

But first ...

TRIVIA!!

1. What is Christian McCaffrey’s overall Madden rating that was announced this week?

2. How many NFL teams, including the Panthers, are holding their entire training camp away from their home facilities?

Panthers D3 002.JPG
Carolina Panthers cornerbacks A.J. Bouve, left and Donte Jackson, right, rush across the field during a drill on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_07_PANTHERS_TRAINING_CAMP.JPG
Carolina Panthers tackle Taylor Moton, left and linebacker Denzel Perryman, right, greet one another after arriving at their dormitory on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Panthers will hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_05_PANTHERS_DAY_2.JPG
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold catches a snap prior to passing during a drill on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Panthers are holding training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Notes from the first two days of practice:

CLT_18_PANTHERS_DAY_2.JPG
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left and head coach Matt Rhule, right, talk prior to practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sam Darnold overall has looked good in practice. There have been a couple of miscues, including an interception Thursday, but nothing to be overly concerned about. He’s still learning the offense and getting comfortable.

CLT_06_PANTHERS_DAY_2.JPG
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes to a receiver during a drills on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Panthers are holding training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Offensive lineman Taylor Moton has primarily remained at right tackle but is taking some snaps on the left side.

CLT_0616panthers_7152_1.JPG
Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton adjusts his helmet during practice in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

What do you need to know about this current roster? Some helpful guides:

TRIVIA ANSWERS

1. McCaffrey has been a grade of 97, highest among all running backs.

2. Four — Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys are the other three.

