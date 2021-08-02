Sam Darnold and the Panthers’ offense had their worst practice yet. What went wrong.

Coach Matt Rhule speaks to players before day 5 of Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Monday. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Before Monday’s training camp practice commenced, Matt Rhule brought the team together to go over what had happened at Saturday night’s session. Rhule had left the field not satisfied with the effort, but with an off day in between, the team had yet to meet about what had gone down.

Things did not improve with the fifth practice of camp that followed.

Rhule left the field less than satisfied again. Multiple interceptions, a fumble, false starts led to a bad day for the offense.

“Today was not good enough,” Rhule said. “We ran the wrong routes .... Today was really poor on offense at times.

“I will say there are always good things that happen — thought you saw some leadership from some guys, thought they ran the ball. But the false starts, the fumbles, interceptions, the missed assignments — really disappointing.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold threw two interceptions, one picked off by first-round pick Jaycee Horn (who had two on the day) and the other by safety Sean Chandler. Darnold looked off with his receivers throughout the day and had his worst practice yet, although it was not all on him. Rhule also pointed to Horn grabbing and holding receivers too often.

“(We were) in three deep and I just broke on the ball and I saw the ball and hopped on it,” Horn said of the interception. “I was able to make a play and just trying to build on that.”

There were also dropped passes by the likes of wide receiver Shi Smith and a variety of false starts that led to several offensive players doing a lap around the practice field, including rookie running back Chuba Hubbard, tight end Ian Thomas and multiple linemen. The guilty parties up front including left tackle candidates Cam Erving and Trent Scott, although there was not necessarily much haste in a couple of player’s laps around the field.

Rhule said when he watched the film back from Saturday’s practice that he thought Darnold had a good day. The coach said he’ll similarly likely find things he liked about the day’s effort when he watches the tape back.

“I’ll see a lot of good things on offense, I’ll see some things on defense that were really not that good. We had some false starts and we had some things in the back end. We’re grabbing way too much on defense,” Rhule said. “We are a work in progress. We’re definitely a team that needs to get in pads, though, get some physicality out and see who can really play.”

Horn also had an interception of P.J. Walker, who had multiple overthrown passes and has been practicing with the second-team offense. With pads coming on for the first practice of training camp Tuesday, Rhule will be looking for a better performance.

“This game is about finding a way to get it done. We did not get it done well enough today in certain periods and in certain times,” Rhule said. “Luckily about training camp, there’ll be another day tomorrow to try to go out there and get it fixed.”

Other notes from practice

▪ Linebacker Shaq Thompson was limited in practice after leaving Saturday night’s session early due to lower body tightness. Rhule said he may have been able to go Monday, but he decided to have him focused on getting ready for Tuesday’s practice in pads.

Linebacker is one of the team’s weakest positions, even with a healthy Thompson. The Panthers were trying out a couple of players at the position following Monday’s practice.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye came up “lame” during a one-on-one drill during practice and limped off with trainers. He did not return to the field and Rhule said that he “pulled something.”

Myles Hartsfield filled in for Bouye at the nickel spot, while Horn and Donte Jackson continued to play with the first team on the outside.

▪ One of the few offensive highlights of the day came from wide receiver Omar Bayless. Undrafted out of Arkansas State last year, Bayless spent the entire 2020 season on injured reserve due to an injury suffered in training camp. He had sparked during his brief appearance in last year’s camp.

He was a popular target throughout Monday’s practice with a number of solid catches. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady also spent a bit of time individually coaching him up.

The competition for the last wide receiver spot on the 53-man roster is one of the most contested spots on this year’s roster with a number of candidates who are trying to make a name for themselves.

▪ Linebacker Jermaine Carter forced a fumble from Hubbard during the 11-on-11 period.

Play of the day

Haason Reddick made quite the effort to run downfield and punch the ball out of wide receiver DJ Moore’s arms during a seven-on-seven drill. The defense recovered the football. Moore is not someone who fumbles the football often and he proceeded to do a lap around the field holding the football afterward.

Quote of the day

“It’s the first I’ve heard of it and I really have no comment on it. I just call him Chinny.”

— Matt Rhule on Jeremy Chinn being called “Baby LeBron.” The nickname appears to be seldom used.

What’s Tuesday’s schedule?

The Panthers will return to the field Tuesday and put on pads for the first time. Practice is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., however, the time may move back closer to 11 a.m. as there is an 80% chance of rain in the morning. The team does not have any indoor facilities to use at Wofford.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer carolina-panthers Photo gallery: Panthers Training Camp August 02, 2021 1:42 PM