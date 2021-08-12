Panthers Tracks: Team falls short in first practices vs. Colts, training camp updates

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

The first big test for the Carolina Panthers is just days away. The team will face the Indianapolis Colts for the first preseason game Sunday.

This past week has been spent continuing to improve the team, with fewer intense practices ahead of the joint sessions with the Colts leading up to the game. The first one Thursday did not go great for the Panthers, especially for the offense.

The next few days will be pivotal for the Panthers. Three total joint practices are still to come — including two against the Baltimore Ravens — and then all three preseason games. Many of the position battles on this roster will come down to those performances. It will be the players’ last chances to stand out. Positions such as backup running back, returner and along the offensive line are still up for grabs.

Let’s get into the latest from camp.

TRIVIA!

1. Colts head coach Frank Reich is a former Panthers quarterback. What was his record as a starter in Carolina?

2. Former Panthers players Steve Smith Sr. and Dan Morgan spent some time talking at practice. How many seasons did the pair play together?

Breaking down Thursday afternoon’s practice.

Getting to know some Panthers players better off the field, from tight end Dan Arnold to the return of Christian Miller after he opted out and even Frankie Luvu’s story of loss.

Training camp is less than a week away from coming to a close. There have been some good days for the Panthers, and plenty of bad ones. Check out all of our observations from the past week:

What do you need to know about this Panthers roster? There’s a new addition in linebacker Josh Bynes with the many recent injuries at the linebacker position. Plus, what questions do the Panthers still need to answer and who has stood out? Our analysis from training camp:

TRIVIA ANSWERS

1. 0-3 (1995)

2. Seven. Both were drafted in 2001.