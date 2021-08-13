Panthers will rest most starters, including Sam Darnold in preseason game vs. Colts

Carolina Panthers Sam Darnold passes the ball during a drill during day 5 of the Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Monday, August 2, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

When the Carolina Panthers hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts, don’t expect to see many of the team’s starters in action.

The team will not play most of the starters for the first preseason game, per coach Matt Rhule. That includes quarterback Sam Darnold, who has yet to play a game in coordinator Joe Brady’s offense. P.J. Walker will start at quarterback with Will Grier also playing. Rhule said the two would likely split most of the time on the field.

Sunday’s game against the Colts is the first of three preseason games. Rhule said that Darnold will play in the third preseason game vs the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium, but that he has not decided yet if he will play in the second preseason game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. The team does not want to put him behind the second- or third-team offensive line in order to reduce the risk of injury.

This is Rhule’s first preseason game as an NFL head coach. Last year, preseason games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic