Panthers trade lineman they moved up in the draft for, cut 3 players and move one to IR

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Greg Little (74) and Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) take on the challenge in a a blocking drill during their joint practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

As part of a series of moves to get the Carolina Panthers’ roster down to the required 85 players by Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that they have traded 2019 second-round pick left tackle Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins.

The Panthers will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Dolphins in exchange.

Second-year cornerback Troy Pride Jr. has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in Sunday’s preseason game vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The 2020 fourth-round pick was struggling in this year’s training camp and lower on the depth chart due to recent additions at the cornerback position.

In addition to those moves, the Panthers released fullback Rod Smith, waived/injured center Mike Panasiuk, and waived/injured linebacker Nate Hall to get the roster down to 85.

The Panthers traded up 10 picks to draft Little, 23, at 37th overall in hopes of making him the team’s left tackle of the future. The team gave up a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks — and current Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer — to make the pick. Little, however, never reached the level that the team hoped.

He dealt with a variety of injuries during his first two seasons with the Panthers. His lack of versatility was also an issue for the new coaching staff and front office that took over since he was drafted. All of the Panthers’ backup offensive linemen can play more than one role, while Little was primarily a left tackle.

Little, a former Ole Miss lineman, played in 14 games and started in six during his two years with the Panthers.

