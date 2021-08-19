Panthers training camp takeaways: What we know about this team as it leaves Spartanburg

The final day of Carolina Panthers training camp in Spartanburg didn’t end on a spectacular play or dramatic note.

There were handshakes between the Panthers players and the Baltimore Ravens as the teams’ joint practices came to an end. The customary huddle with coach Matt Rhule saying a few words. And then everyone rushed to begin making their way back to Charlotte.

The Panthers’ training camp practices at Wofford College marked a return from a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the team is likely to return again next season with the new facility in Rock Hill not scheduled to be open until training camp in 2023.

“I love it. I love being here. I love the town. I love some of the restaurants, but I’ve loved getting away,” Rhule said. “I’ve loved this experience. The setup here is fantastic, people of Wofford here are fantastic. The coaches of Wofford football, and all the Wofford sports, very grateful ... I think it’s been really good for us.”

Thursday’s practice was a strong end for the defense, coming away with five interceptions, including two by rookie Daviyon Nixon. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow joked after practice that they’ll “never hear the end of him now.”

The Panthers now will play in two preseason games over the course of six days, making the most significant roster cut-downs and forming the final 53-man roster for the start of the regular season.

Here’s what we know about this team leaving Spartanburg:

Six standout players from camp

▪ WR/Returner C.J. Saunders. The former Ohio State returner and receiver has received plenty of praise from Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer over the last couple of weeks, although his number of big plays has been limited in the recent joint practices. Rhule lamented the fact that the returners did not get a chance to break off any big runs during joint practices with the Ravens.

▪ LB Frankie Luvu. The free-agent addition has made a splash not necessarily with the biggest plays — although he did get his hands on one of Nixon’s interceptions first — but he’s been largely consistent through camp. Rhule pointed to him first when asked what players have been doing things the way the staff wants, although he is part of a crowded group of talented players.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

▪ S Sean Chandler. The former Temple player got his hands on the ball for a number of plays through the first couple of weeks of camp. He’s someone who could make the 53-man roster for his special teams abilities or could be an option for the practice squad.

▪ TE Dan Arnold. Arnold has had a rough few days with the joint practices, the subject of more dropped passes than catches lately. Through the first couple of weeks in Spartanburg, however, his connection with Darnold was already looking sharp. Getting that connection consistent again will be key for the offense.

▪ K Joey Slye. He made it through an entire training camp without competition. That’s enough reason to stand out.

▪ DE Marquis Haynes. Haynes has been having a strong camp and is on track to be a key part of the defensive line rotation. His right arm was in a sling during Thursday’s practice, and Rhule said he should miss one to two weeks.

Progress of rookie class key

When first asked about Nixon’s big day, Rhule — who watches the offensive field during the joint practice sessions — first commented on Nixon’s “big personality” and that he’s an “amazing singer,” which many have commented on since his singing performance in front of the team.

Nixon has had a solid camp, but this was his first day of truly making flashy plays against a group of Ravens receivers that was without almost all of its top players. The coach feels it’s important to emphasize that the younger players need to learn how to play consistently.

“The (rookies) make some plays. everyone salutes them, we all want to talk to them ... and then they come out the next day, and they have to be great the next day,” Rhule said. “My thing is just consistency is the truest measure of success ... trying to be consistent day in and day out. Something bad happens, let it go. Something good happens, let it go.”

Other wide receivers have been given big opportunities in camp, including second-round draft pick Terrace Marshall Jr., who saw more passes come his way Thursday due to injuries to Robby Anderson and DJ Moore. He caught three passes from Darnold and has been continuing to learn how to play in an NFL offense.

Fourth-round pick Chuba Hubbard has had an increased opportunity due to injuries to backs Reggie Bonnafon and Rodney Smith, and has impressed Rhule with his work on special teams, too. Guard Deonte Brown is another rookie who has impressed through the later part of camp.

“Brown sprained his ankle in the game (against the Colts),” Rhule said. “He comes out here, he’s playing right guard, he’s playing left guard. He’s playing versus good players, he’s out there blocking (Ravens lineman) Calais Campbell.”

Darnold’s big tests still to come

With four joint practices in the books and plenty of snaps against the opposing team’s first-team defenses, there is still no dramatic conclusion to be made about Darnold. More information will be gained in his preseason snaps, but during training camp practices, his throws have largely been short-to-intermediate, especially when Anderson is out, but his turnovers have been limited as of late.

Without him facing pressure, and behind a variety of combinations of offensive lines in practice, there’s still much to be determined. Darnold and Rhule have acknowledged that the offense is not yet near where the team wants it to be. The quarterback still has much to improve on, but he’s had some solid practices during camp.

“We have a ways to go,” Darnold said Wednesday. “I think from where we want to get to, but we can get there.”

What is clear about the quarterback situation is that the Panthers would benefit from a veteran presence in the room with Darnold, the most experienced by far of the three quarterbacks. Backups P.J. Walker and Will Grier have been up-and-down in practices. The current free agent options are limited, but it’s something to keep an eye on as cut days get closer.

Receivers and defenders are too handsy, penalties still a problem

At least three Panthers receptions were called back Thursday due to flags on receivers. There have been issues on the defensive side of the field with it as well, especially with Jaycee Horn, who has otherwise had a good camp. Fixing penalties at the line of scrimmage is, of course also important, but the pushing off has been frequent.

This Panthers defense can be good

On the offensive side of the ball, the jury is still out. There are too many questions about the offensive line and quarterback.

The starting defense, however, has had encouraging signs. In the joint practices against the Ravens, the defense had plenty of energy and takeaways on both days. The lack of depth at inside linebacker is concerning, as Denzel Perryman slowly makes his way back to fully playing, something Snow acknowledged after Thursday’s practice.

But the play up front has been solid, with Snow acknowledging Morgan Fox, who the coordinator likes especially as a pass rusher on the inside.

“Morgan Fox is really good inside,” Snow said. “He’s really quick. He’s 270 pounds, so he’s not quite big enough to play in there versus the run, but in the passing game he is. He’s fun to watch. We will play him inside in all packages.”

The secondary also has plenty to like, even with cornerback A.J. Bouye missing much time due to injury. Second-year defender Jeremy Chinn adapting to his new role at safety helps with that.

On paper it looked like this group could have success this year. Outside of one mixed first day in Indianapolis, there has been plenty to like on the defensive side.

Final thoughts

On the downside, safety J.T. Ibe’s hit on Keith Kirkwood will be a takeaway from this camp for all of the wrong reasons. Kirkwood is still making his way through the concussion protocol. Rhule’s strong, perhaps too strong, message sent by immediately by waiving Ibe certainly sent a message.

Brian Burns was a fumble machine in the last couple of days of joint practices, and Anderson had some stellar one-handed catches on passes from Darnold and Grier. Rhule does like to have plenty of midfield talks with his team. Also, about Christian McCaffrey: Looks healthy and remains quite good at football.

Now, go hit that “DBO” sign one more time.