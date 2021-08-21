Five things that stood out in Carolina Panthers’ preseason loss to Baltimore Ravens

The Carolina Panthers lost the Baltimore Ravens 20-3 in their second preseason game Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

The offense struggled to turn turnovers into points, the first-team defense played well in its limited time on the field and Joey Slye missed an easy field goal.

Here are five takeaways from the loss:

Panthers’ first-team defense looks good

The one positive was the Panthers’ first-team defense, which played two series.

The first series ended in a turnover. Linebacker Shaq Thompson got pressure on Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, whose pass was tipped at the line of scrimmaged and intercepted by Haason Reddick.

The second drive ended at the Ravens’ 1-yard line after a stop by Brian Burns.

It was a good sign for the Panthers’ defense, which added a number of veterans this offseason to complement its young stars.

Not much from Panthers starters on offense

The first-team offense didn’t spend much time on the field against the Ravens. They played only one series, which ended in a turnover on downs.

It was Sam Darnold’s first action as a Panthers. He finished 1-for-2 passing for 16 yards. His lone completion was a short pass to Robby Anderson.

The offense had been dealing with some minor injuries throughout training camp. DJ Moore hurt his back on Wednesday in practice. He suited up but did not play. Left tackle Cameron Erving was also dealing with a minor injury, but he played.

Anderson, who had missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, returned.

Panthers kicker Joey Slye still missing wide right

For the time he’s spent with the Panthers, Slye has been lauded for his leg strength. But he often misses field goals that he should make.

Case in point: The extra point he missed in the first preseason game against the Colts last week.

On his first field-goal attempt in Saturday’s game, Slye missed a 37-yard field goal wide right. There was little wind and little pressure.

The Panthers haven’t had another kicker other than Slye since rookie minicamp. While punter Joe Charlton has had competition, Slye hasn’t.

And when asked last week whether there were any plans to bring another kicker, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said they liked what they had in Slye. That could change after his miss Saturday.

He finished 1 for 2 on field goals. He is 5 for 7 through the first two exhibitions.

Panthers’ red-zone play calls

In Sam Darnold’s only series of the day, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady declined to release the reins on his new quarterback.

The Panthers had first-and-goal from the Ravens’ 6-yard line early in the first quarter. They threw it on first down — an incomplete pass out of the back of the end zone to avoid a coverage sack. But instead of throwing it again, they ran it three consecutive times with Chuba Hubbard, including on fourth down.

On the final run, rookie running back Hubbard was stopped for a two-yard loss at the Baltimore 3.

It was a predictable play and one Ravens safety DeShon Elliott was expecting. Red zone was an issue for the Panthers throughout the 2020 season. The Panthers scored a touchdown on only 50.9% of their red-zone trips, which was 28th in the league out of 32 NFL teams.

They were 0 for 2 on red-zone touchdown opportunities Saturday.

Rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. continues to impress

Rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall has continued to play well in his limited time on the field. After catching three passes for 88 yards in the first preseason game, Marshall caught three passes for 50 yards against the Ravens.

One of his catches came on a fade route. Marshall got past Chris Westry, who tried to jam him at the line of scrimmage. Grier threw a perfect pass, which Marshall caught for 34 yards.

Marshall should be a big piece in the Panthers’ offense this season. The Panthers had been looking for a slot receiver after Curtis Samuel’s departure and Marshall could fill that.

At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, his size and speed give him an advantage over most corners, and he showed that again Saturday.