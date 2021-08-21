He knocked his helmet off! The best photos from the Panthers-Ravens preseason game

The Panthers dropped their second straight preseason game Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium, losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 20-3.
The unfavorable outcome for Carolina (and let’s be honest, no one cares who wins a preseason game, even if Baltimore has in 19 straight tries) didn’t prevent a collection of beautiful photos to be taken. The Observer’s Khadejeh Nikouyeh and Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez were on the sidelines for the game to capture the Panthers in action.
Scroll below to see some of the best photos from the Panthers-Ravens game.
Brian Burns knocks the helmet off of Tyler Huntley
Matt L. Stephens is the Senior Sports Editor for the Charlotte Observer and oversees sports coverage for the Raleigh News & Observer, The State in Columbia, S.C., and McClatchy’s other properties across the Southeast. Before coming to Charlotte in July 2019, Matt was an award-winning editor, columnist and investigative reporter at The Denver Post and Fort Collins Coloradoan.
