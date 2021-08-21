Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Carolina Panthers

He knocked his helmet off! The best photos from the Panthers-Ravens preseason game

CHARLOTTE

The Panthers dropped their second straight preseason game Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium, losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 20-3.

The unfavorable outcome for Carolina (and let’s be honest, no one cares who wins a preseason game, even if Baltimore has in 19 straight tries) didn’t prevent a collection of beautiful photos to be taken. The Observer’s Khadejeh Nikouyeh and Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez were on the sidelines for the game to capture the Panthers in action.

Scroll below to see some of the best photos from the Panthers-Ravens game.

Brian Burns knocks the helmet off of Tyler Huntley

CLT_Panthers_8251 (1).JPG
Panthers defensive end Brian Burns knocks the helmet off Ravens QB Tyler Huntley. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_Panthers_Ravens_570.JPG
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_Panthers_Ravens_565.JPG
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
CLT_Panthers_Ravens_625.JPG
Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, center, celebrates his sack on Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the first quarter of the pre-season game on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard makes his mark

CLT_Panthers_8385.JPG
Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard runs the ball at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_Panthers_8122.JPG
Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard, center, runs through Baltimore Ravens Brandon Williams, left, and at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_Panthers_8093.JPG
Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_Panthers_Ravens_698.JPG
Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs the ball during the pre-season game against the Ravens on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_Panthers_8551 (1).JPG
Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers defense doing its thing

CLT_Panthers_9212.JPG
Carolina Panthers Spencer Brown, bottom, tackles Baltimore Ravens Josh Oliver at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_Panthers_Ravens_740.JPG
Panthers linebacker Julian Stafford, right, fights off Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, center, during the pre-season game on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Sam Darnold makes his Panthers debut

CLT_Panthers_Ravens_510.JPG
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold gestures to teammates between plays during the pre-season game against the Ravens on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

CLT_Panthers_Ravens_257 (1).JPG
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com
Profile Image of Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens is the Senior Sports Editor for the Charlotte Observer and oversees sports coverage for the Raleigh News & Observer, The State in Columbia, S.C., and McClatchy’s other properties across the Southeast. Before coming to Charlotte in July 2019, Matt was an award-winning editor, columnist and investigative reporter at The Denver Post and Fort Collins Coloradoan.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service