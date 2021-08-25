Panthers have a script for Sam Darnold’s next preseason game; new challenger at kicker

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, right, bumps helmets with guard Pat Elfleinduring during warmups before the preseason game against the Ravens on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. Darnold will see more playing time Friday night. mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers were expressing confidence in the potential of the team’s offense this time last year.

Injuries to the starting running back and left tackle helped to impede an offense that eventually made a quarterback change by trading Teddy Bridgewater away and bringing in Sam Darnold.

On the same day that Bridgewater was officially anointed the starter of the Denver Broncos, that confidence was expressed toward Darnold, who for the first time with the Panthers will see significant playing time in the team’s third and final preseason game Friday night.

“I have something with him,” offensive coordinator Joe Brady said when asked what he needs to see from Darnold. ”I’m confident in Sam. I feel like he has a great grasp of the offense right now.”

While the starting offense has had plenty of snaps in joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, the majority only played one series in last week’s preseason game vs. the Ravens.

This week, the starters, outside of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffery and a few others, will play about a half when the Panthers host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Steelers, on the other hand, will be playing in the team’s fourth preseason game after participating in the Hall of Fame Game and resting many starters. Dwayne Haskins will get the start at quarterback.

“We put a bunch of new stuff in. I wouldn’t want to give all that away,” Rhule said of Friday’s plan. “Defensively, we’re not going to show a ton of blitz packages and things. We want to maintain any advantage we have for the first game, but we better go out there and be fundamentally sound and run the ball, tackle well.

“And on offense, not have a bunch of penalties and go out there and function and execute, throw the ball around.”

With the first regular-season game almost two weeks away, this final preseason game will be a test for Darnold, 24, even if the play calls are limited and McCaffrey is watching from the sideline. Part of that is being in sync with the offensive line, getting in the right formations and limiting penalties.

Darnold has still been learning an offense that is asking him to do different things than he did in New York. He’s looked more comfortable as camp and practices have gone on. He has not yet actually had to deal with a pass rush with a threat of contact.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

It’s also having the starting quarterback put together consecutive successful drives and be on the same page with Brady after communication was part of the offense’s problem last year. It will be Darnold’s first significant test as a Panther, but with an asterisk next to it.

“I want to see sometimes guys just figure it out when it’s not an ideal look, not at an ideal matchup,” Brady said of his preseason approach. “Sometimes you’re really just trying to see, hey, let’s try to get this guy going a little bit today. Let’s see what this rookie can do.”

Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye (4) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy AP

Panthers kicking competition is on

The Panthers signed former Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle on Tuesday to compete with Joey Slye, who has missed two field goals (one from 63-yards) and a 43-yard point-after try in two preseason games.

“We’re not kicking the ball the way we want right now. We wanted to bring in some competition, and just explore all options,” Rhule said. “I know that Joey can do it. I’m expecting him at some point here ... I’m hoping for him that he just kind of gets over this little lull that he’s in right now and kicks the way that I know he’s capable of. At the same time, we’re gonna bring guys in and see what’s the best thing for the team.”

In the duo’s first practice together, Eberle won the day’s competition. Both tried kicks from 39, 44 and 49 yards to start the day. Slye missed all three working with veteran long snapper J.J. Jansen.

Eberle made the first two, and then a bad snap by rookie Thomas Fletcher led to a re-kick. Jansen came in for Fletcher, but Eberle missed the kicked that followed. It was his only miss of the day.

After each took two more kicks from the same distances, Slye finished the day 2 of 5, while Eberle finished 4 of 5.

Slye’s problems have not been in practice through training camp. The team had brought in three kickers over the course of the offseason — Lirim Hajrullahu, Matt Ammendola and Zane Gonzalez — but none stayed for long. Slye was the lone kicker through all of training camp until confidence wavered after Saturday’s preseason game.

“Honestly, he’s done well in practice, he’s done really well,” special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn said. “That’s the unfortunate part about this businesses, especially in a specialist world. You can perform day in, day out, but when that time happens in the game, you’ve got to perform, and we’ve got to be at our best when our best is needed and that’s the ultimate test of a specialist.”

Eberle spent a brief period with the Las Vegas Raiders this preseason and made all of his kicks, going 2 of 2 on field goals. During his time at Utah State, he made 167 consecutive PATs (never missing) and set several other school records.

Blackburn had kept an eye on the kicker, which helped the process move quickly once the team decided a new league was needed.

“I always try to continue staying up with certain people and within the circle and have a good aspect of who could come in and help us out,” Blackburn said. “Domink’s a guy that I looked at coming out of college and kept up with throughout the time, have a good relationship with the guys he’s been around. That’s kind of how, how it all came about so quickly.”

The big test will come in Friday’s game, although Rhule declined to say how much each kicker is expected to see the field.

“Sometimes in life, you kind of go through a valley and you’ve got to scratch and claw your way out of it,” Rhule said. “I believe in Joey Slye, and I’m sure he will.”

Special Panthers visitors

There were some familiar faces at the Panthers’ walk-through Wednesday. Former linebacker Luke Kuechly and tight end Greg Olsen were there.

Olsen spent some time keeping a close eye on the tight end group, while Kuechly, who is now taking some time off after a year as a Panthers pro scout, took time after practice to show starting middle linebacker Jermaine Carter a couple of moves, as well as a few other players watching on.

Both still reside in the Charlotte area.

At the conclusion of practice, Olsen spoke to the team for a few minutes.

“Just memories and his thoughts about what he sees out here,” Brian Burns said of Olsen’s speech. “We practice with a purpose, practice hard. He was just basically talking about the young guys that he was around, myself, Donte (Jackson), CMac (Christian McCaffrey).”

Olsen even cracked a joke, saying that he wished second-year safety Jeremy Chinn could guard him and that he’d give him a “$20 move.”

Other notes from practice

▪ Running backs Reggie Bonnafon and Rodney Smith have been missing from practice for multiple weeks now due to injury. Neither will play in Fridays’ game and making the roster will be difficult with the time missed. Fourth-round pick Chuba Hubbard will likely see significant time in the game as the starting running back. Former UAB back Spencer Brown is behind him and still has a chance at making the roster.

▪ The Panthers are going to give Giovanni Ricci a shot at fullback. The traditional tight end wore the No. 40 jersey for a second straight day. He is someone that has stood out to the coaching staff on special teams.

“I think he’ll get a lot of opportunities to play (in the game). I think putting him in 40 was good for everyone’s psyche to see, like hey, this guy can do it,” Rhule said. “He’s a valuable special teams player right now. He’s making like big plays on special teams. There’s a place for him on his roster if he continues to do that.”