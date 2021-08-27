Want to watch the Panthers-Steelers preseason game on TV? Here are the channels it’s on

The Panthers conclude the preseason tonight in Charlotte and to keep you from flipping around channels to find the NFL exhibition, we have you covered.

Today’s 7:30 p.m. game between the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers will be broadcast on the Panthers TV Network, a collection of affiliates inside the team’s market footprint.

If you’re in Charlotte, the Panthers’ preseason games will be on WSOC (ABC). In Raleigh or Durham, you can catch the game on WRAL (NBC). For a full list of Panthers TV affiliates, check below.

These stations should be available over the air and included in basic cable or satellite packages, or on YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV subscriptions for cord-cutters.

Last week’s local broadcast of the Panthers-Ravens preseason game seemed to get the kinks worked out. In Week 1 in Indianapolis, the broadcast dealt with technical difficulties that prevented fans from seeing or hearing much of it.

Panthers TV channels

Location Station Network Augusta, Ga. WJBF ABC Charleston, S.C. WCSC CBS Charlotte, N.C. WSOC ABC Columbia, S.C. WACH FOX Myrtle Beach WMBF NBC Greensboro, N.C. WFMY CBS Greenville, N.C. WITN NBC Greenville, S.C. WSPA CBS Raleigh, N.C. WRAL NBC Roanoke, Va. WDBJ CBS Outer Banks WVEC ABC Wilmington, N.C. WSFX FOX

The game will be broadcast on NFL Network, but only in markets that are blacked out from the Vikings-Chiefs game in the same time slot. More info on that can be found here.

How to stream Panthers preseason games

One option for streaming the Panthers-Steelers game is via YouTube TV or Hulu on your TV or computer. There is also an option to stream for free, but there’s a catch.

If you live inside the Panthers’ market, you can stream the game for free on Panthers.com, but only using a mobile device either through the team’s app or your mobile web browser.

Alternatively, you can keep up with the game by following Observer reporters Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg), Jonathan Alexander (@jonmalexander) and Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) on Twitter. They will be at Bank of America Stadium, along with Observer visual journalists, covering the game.