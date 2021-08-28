The Carolina Panthers have decided on a kicker, one day after their final preseason game

The Carolina Panthers are moving on from kicker Joey Slye.

The Panthers are releasing Slye on Saturday afternoon, per league sources with knowledge of the situation, just hours after the kicker missed a 49-yard field goal in the team’s preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Panthers made the decision to stick with Ryan Santoso, whom the team acquired in a trade with the New York Giants on Thursday. The Giants will receive the Panthers’ seventh-round pick from trading left tackle Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins if Santoso is on the roster for two regular-season games.

Santoso, 26, received more opportunities last night after making a 52-yard kick. He made both of his field goal attempts and successfully made three PATs.

Slye missed a field goal in each of the team’s preseason games and had a difficult practice Wednesday afternoon, making only 2 of 5 kicks. Slye is known for his strong leg, but struggled from the extreme distances the Panthers had him attempt during the 2020 season, going 1 of 6 from 50-plus yards. Slye, 25, made 79.4% of field goals as a Panther and 90.1% of PATs.

The Panthers have to get their roster down to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday, but releasing Slye a couple of days early will give him extra time to potentially find a new team.