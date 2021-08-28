Carolina Panthers
Panthers roster tracker: All the moves as team makes it way down to 53
Every NFL team has to have just 53 players on the final roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Carolina Panthers started the work of getting there with a series of moves Saturday afternoon.
We’ll keep you updated with the latest transactions here, and everything you need to know on the state of the Panthers roster.
Saturday releases
▪ Kicker Joey Slye
▪ Tackle Martez Ivey
▪ Wide receiver Ishmael Hyman
▪ Linebacker Paddy Fisher
▪ Linebacker Jonathan Celestin
▪ Safety Doug Middleton
▪ Waived-injured running back Darius Clark (knee).
