Panthers trade for Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson. Here are the deal’s details

Buffalo Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson (92) pass rushes against offensive tackle Bills Daryl Williams (75) in a drill during and NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool) AP

While Buffalo is the home to many former Carolina Panthers player, a former Bill is now headed to Charlotte.

The team has traded a 2022 sixth-round pick for Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson. The former North Carolina A&T player was originally drafted by Buffalo in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft. He will add depth to the Panthers defense, including at outside linebacker, and play a role on special teams.

He has not started any games in the last two years, but has played in a combined 31 games. Johnson, 24, has a career 29 tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hits. He was expected to make the Bills’ team, but he had grown frustrated with his lack of playing time, a league source said.

The 6-foot-6, 253-pound defensive end will also be a key special teams contributor for the Panthers. He played on at least 60% of the Bills special teams snaps in 2019 and 2020.

The Panthers now have six picks in the 2022 NFL draft, although that will almost certainly change. General manager Scott Fitterer has executed four trades in the last 14 days. The team currently has a selection in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of the draft. The higher of the two sixth-round picks the Panthers’ currently own — one via the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade of linebacker Denzel Perryman — will go to the Bills.

New assistant general manager Dan Morgan previously worked for the Bills as director of player personnel. Morgan knew was familiar with Johnson and was a advocate to bring him to the Panthers, per a league source with knowledge of the situation.

Teams have to cut down rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m Tuesday. The roster now stands at 72. The Panthers open the season at home Sept. 12 against the New York Jets.

