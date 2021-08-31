Charlotte native QB Will Grier released by Panthers

Quarterback Will Grier

The Carolina Panthers are waiving quarterback Will Grier.

Grier lost the backup quarterback battle to P.J. Walker this preseason after the two split time behind stater Sam Darnold. The Charlotte native and former third-round pick has spent the last two seasons as the third quarterback on the Panthers roster.

The former Davidson Day star started two games for the Panthers at the end of the 2019 season and had disastrous performances. He completed 53.8% of his passes and threw four interceptions. Grier did play well this preseason, including scrambling for a 24-yard touchdown.

Returning to the practice squad could be a possibility for Grier, 26, but it is not a guarantee that he would take a spot.

“Both found a way to move the team (in the preseason game vs.. the Steelers), which was important,” coach Matt Rhule said on the two quarterbacks this week. “PJ brings an aggressiveness and pushes the ball down the field. Will gets us in the right play, really intelligent, has great accuracy, so both really good quarterbacks”

There are now just two of the seven players selected by the Panthers in the 2019 draft class still on the roster — Brian Burns and Dennis Daley.

The Panthers have to cut down the roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. There are still five remaining moves to be made.

Latest cuts:

▪ Safety Jalen Julius

▪ Guard Mike Horton

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

▪ Offensive tackle Aaron Monteiro

▪ Running back Spencer Brown

▪ Outside linebacker/defensive end Christian Miller

▪ Wide receiver C.J. Saunders

▪ Center Sam Tecklenburg

▪ Quarterback Will Grier

▪ Linebacker Josh Bynes

▪ Wide receiver Omar Bayless

▪ Tight end Stephen Sullivan

▪ Defensive end Frank Herron

▪ Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood