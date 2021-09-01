Charlotte Observer Logo
Panthers put together their practice squad Wednesday. Here’s who made it so far.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, center, is congratulated by his teammates after he recovered a fumble during second quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Friday, August 27, 2021.
A day after settling on an initial 53-man roster, the Carolina Panthers have begun signing players to the team’s practice squad.

Teams around the league were allowed to begin doing so at 4 p.m. Wednesday, 24 hours after the deadline to get active rosters from a maximum of 80 to 53 players. The practice squad can compose of 16 players for a second straight year. There can be a maximum of six veterans on the practice squad.

Here is a list of who is joining the Panthers thus far:

Returner/wide receiver C.J. Saunders

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood

Wide receiver Omar Bayless

Tight end Stephen Sullivan

Center Sam Tecklenburg

OL Aaron Monteiro

Running back Rodney Smith

Running back Spencer Brown

DE Frank Herron

Defensive back Jalen Julius

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin

Safety Kenny Robinson

