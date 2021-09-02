The Panthers added a QB to the practice squad Thursday, and a key defender returned

Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (83) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The Panthers won 23-16. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

During the first few minutes of the Panthers’ practice Thursday, a group of four Charlotte firefighters sat on top of their ladder truck just high enough to peer over the seven-foot tall fence surrounding the practice field.

The sun was out, and the weather was mild, a break from the scorching heat in August.

Normally, the Panthers would be preparing for their fourth preseason game. But this weekend, NFL teams have a weekend off before the regular season-opener. Thursday was the last practice for the week before the Panthers take off for the next three days.

They return Monday before their season-opener against the Jets on Sept. 12 at Bank of America Stadium. And just like the firefighters, everyone is curious about how they look and how they’ll play this season.

“They’ve worked really, really hard. It’s been a physical camp,” coach Matt Rhule said Thursday. “Joint practices and all that stuff. This is a well earned break.”

Here are four observations from Thursday’s practice:

How they’ve grown

When asked where the Panthers have grown the most through camp, Rhule said the team has learned how to play together and what it takes to win.

“I think they’ve gotten a lot closer as a team,” Rhule said. “Going away to Wofford, I think, the relaxation of the rules because we’re vaccinated (97%). I think the guys have a chance to sit together and visit with each other, talk to each other and get to know each other. That matters when you go through the highs and lows of the season. You better have some guys with some connections.”

That wasn’t always the case in 2020. The Panthers parted ways with a lot of their veterans and brought in new players. The NFL implemented strict rules in beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020. There was no preseason, no offseason workouts. So the players didn’t really know each other.

Burris back at practice

Starting safety Juston Burris, who had missed the last two days with an ongoing hip injury, returned to practice and was limited.

Rhule said he anticipates Burris being ready next week as well.

“We just wanted to get him through this week,” Rhule said. “So he got some limited work. All just sort of precautionary...He’ll ready to go Monday.”

Burris started in 12 games in 2020. He had 53 tackles, an interception, four pass deflections and three tackles for loss. He’ll start opposite of Jeremy Chinn this season.

Michael Jordan not at practice

No, not the Hornets owner. The Panthers claimed offensive guard Michael Jordan off waivers on Wednesday to add depth to their offensive line.

Rhule said Jordan, who is on the active roster, as well as some practice squad players the Panthers are bringing in are still going through physicals.

As of Thursday afternoon, 13 of the 16 practice squad players had signed. The Panthers recently added wide receiver Aaron Parker, who was cut by the Dallas Cowboys.

Panthers sign quarterback to practice squad

The Panthers have cut cornerback Rashaan Melvin, 31, from their practice squad to make room for a quarterback. On Thursday, the Panthers announced that they had signed former Jets’ quarterback James Morgan.

The Jets’ drafted Morgan in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Florida International.

Though he’ll be on the practice squad, Morgan gives the Panthers a third quarterback on the team. The Panthers opted to keep only two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster after parting ways with 2019 third round pick Will Grier, who was recently claimed by the Dallas Cowboys.