Which quarterback will the Panthers face against the Texans? It won’t be Tyrod Taylor

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is likely to get his first NFL start Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers. AP

The Houston Texans have officially ruled out starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for Thursday’s game against the Panthers.

Rookie Davis Mills, who came in for Taylor after he suffered a hamstring injury, will likely get the start. In relief of Taylor, Mills completed 44% of his passes, threw one touchdown pass and one interception.

Mills will be the second rookie the 2-0 Panthers have faced in three weeks. The first was Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Texans selected Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Stanford. He threw for 1,508 yards, seven touchdowns passes and three interceptions in five games in 2020.

Through the first two games of the season, the Panthers have feasted against opposing quarterbacks. They have 10 sacks, and opponents are averaging 143.5 passing yards per game against them.

The Panthers play the Texans in Houston at 8:20 p.m.