Could Christian McCaffrey play for Panthers vs Eagles? Matt Rhule gave an injury update

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey leaves the field after a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he expects Christian McCaffrey to come out to practice Wednesday to test out his hamstring injury.

He was not sure about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m going to get to Wednesday and see,” Rhule said.

The Panthers opted not to put McCaffrey on the team’s injured reserve last week because they felt he had the potential to come back either before or at three weeks. That he may practice Wednesday is a good sign toward his progression, but it doesn’t mean he’ll play.

McCaffrey missed last Sunday’s 36-28 loss to the Cowboys after he strained his hamstring against the Texans in Week 3. Through three games, McCaffrey has rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown. He also has 16 catches for 163 yards, which is second on the team.

