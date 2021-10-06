Christian McCaffrey practiced with the Panthers for the first time since his injury

Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey stands one the sidelines before the game against Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, T.X., on Sunday, October, 3, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday for the first time since straining his hamstring two weeks ago.

He was one of the first to arrive to practice Wednesday. It’s unclear whether he’ll play on Sunday against the Eagles. But the fact he was able to practice showed progress.

When he suffered the injury, it was initially feared he might be out for a while.

McCaffrey has missed 14 games since the 2020 season with various injuries, ranging from an AC Shoulder joint, a high-ankle sprain, quad injury and now a hamstring.

The Panthers missed him in Week 4 when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 36-28.

Before McCaffrey’s injury, he had accounted for 41% of the Panthers’ offense.

While McCaffrey practice, starting linebacker Shaq Thompson and starting left tackle Cameron Erving were not there.

Thompson suffered a foot injury last week. Erving is dealing with a neck injury.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was a full participant Wednesday after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. Offensive guard guard John Miller and outside linebacker Haason Reddick were also full participants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

