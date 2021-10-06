Carolina Panthers trade for former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore

Former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been traded to the Carolina Panthers. AP

The Carolina Panthers have traded for former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

In exchange for Gilmore, the Panthers gave the New England Patriots a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The Panthers will take on Gilmore’s contract. He had a salary-cap number of $16.2 million, according to overthecap.com. The Patriots have paid $7 million of it and are on the hook for his roster bonus, The Observer has learned. So the Panthers are on the hook for $5.44 million of his salary.

Gilmore is a native of Rock Hill, S.C., and played college football at South Carolina before becoming the 10th overall draft pick in 2012.

Gilmore was named Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019.

Because he was traded, Gilmore will stay on the physically unable to perform list and can’t practice until after Week 6 before the Panthers play the New York Giants.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Stephon Gilmore career stats

Year Age Tm Starts Int Yds TD PD FF Tackles 2012 22 BUF 16 1 23 0 16 2 61 2013 23 BUF 9 2 0 0 10 0 35 2014 24 BUF 14 3 61 0 6 1 46 2015 25 BUF 12 3 33 0 18 0 36 2016 26 BUF 15 5 135 0 12 0 48 2017 27 NWE 13 2 59 0 9 0 50 2018 28 NWE 16 2 0 0 20 2 45 2019 29 NWE 16 6 126 2 20 0 53 2020 30 NWE 11 1 15 0 3 1 37 Career







122 25 452 2 64 6 411

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 1:18 PM.