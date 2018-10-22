Cris Carter: Cam Newton not getting enough credit for 4th quarter in Panthers’ Philly win

Fox Sports host Cris Carter, an NFL Hall of Famer, doesn’t think Cam Newton is getting the same kind of national kudos that some other quarterbacks might for rallying his team from a 17-0 fourth quarter deficit to beat the defending Super Bowl champions — at the defending Super Bowl champions home field.
But that’s what Newton did Sunday, rallying the Panthers to a 21-17 victory, getting his 15th career fourth quarter comeback, which tops NFL stars such as Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck.
Newton threw for 264 yards for the game, but was 16 of 22 in the fourth quarter for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He directed the biggest fourth quarter comeback in franchise history. And, according to Carter, Newton didn’t get the credit he deserved.
“If this was Tom Brady (who) had done that, if he had a 133 passer rating in the fourth quarter, at Philadelphia, we’d be talking about it,” Carter said. “If it was Aaron Rodgers, we would have talked about it. If Cam Newton was up 17 points and Carson Wentz had come back, we would have talked about it.
“Cam Newton beat the world champs with his head. This is what we know (how) Cam Newton is capable of playing. This is the level we know Cam Newton is capable of playing. His MVP season we saw it almost week after week after week. .... It was a tremendous game by one of our best quarterbacks that we have, on the road against the world champs.”
